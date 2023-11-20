10 holiday gift ideas in Toronto for under $100

Holiday shopping in Toronto doesn't have to break the bank this year. With the cost of living constantly on the rise, we've rounded up some wallet-friendly gift ideas that are sure to please.

Here are some holiday gift ideas for under $100.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

The Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit is a thoughtful gift for men who take their grooming routine seriously or for those looking to start a more comprehensive beard care regimen. It's also convenient for travel, as the kit includes travel-sized products! This can be picked up from Harry Rosen for $49.

Festive Chocolate Box

Chocolate lovers will be more than satisfied with this gift box from Chocosol Traders. The box features 7 different bars of organic dark chocolate made in Toronto with directly-traded ingredients. It can be ordered online or picked up from their location in St. Clair West for $60.

Raccoon Mug

Head to Blue Banana Market in Kensington Market to pick up this very Toronto gift. It's perfect for the coffee lover or tea drinker in your life. This mug featuring the unofficial mascot of Toronto holds 17oz and is only $19.99.

Massey Hall Historical Print

This gift is perfect for lovers of music and Toronto history. Get your hands on this historical poster of the original architectural drawings of Massey Hall from 1894 for just $40. It can be easily purchased on the Massey Hall website.

Tea Tree & Juniper Berry Bath Soak

This relaxing gift of bath soak salts smells incredible and will only set you back $26! The product is made of French grey sea salt and Epsom salts, perfect for relieving tension and nourishing skin. Labour of Love in Cabbagetown also carries a handful of other scents from this brand, so you have plenty of options.

Trial by MUD Workshop Experience

This recently opened pottery studio in Toronto's East End has a great deal for the crafter in your life. For $75, you can gift a one-time, two-hour workshop on a pottery wheel. The studio will even trim and glaze a final piece that can be picked up by the gift recipient 3-4 weeks after the workshop!

Psycho Bunny Hempstead Pima Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

This t-shirt from Harry Rosen is a perfect gift for the person in your life who appreciates high-quality clothing with a unique design twist. It strikes a balance between luxury and casual wear, making it a suitable addition to any fashion-conscious man's wardrobe.

Holiday Reed Diffuser

This diffuser from Brooklyn Candle Studio is perfect for bringing cozy vibes into a home. For $65, you get a custom-made glass screen-printed diffuser bottle with a wooden stopper and 8 rattan reeds. This gift lasts for up to 5 months, making it well worth the cost. It can be found at Good Neighbour in Leslieville at 935 Queen St E or purchased from their shop online.

Peace Hat

Designed and based in Canada, the Peace Collective has a ton of great gifts for reasonable prices - including their Peace Hat. It comes in two delightful colours - vista blue and dusty rose and rings in at $39.

Pursuit OCR Gift Card

Give the gift of adventure and physical activity this holiday season with a gift card to Pursuit OCR! You can purchase an e-gift card online for $25, $50, or $100. Admission to Pursuit OCR is $25 a session, so you can choose how many sessions you’d like to gift depending on your budget.