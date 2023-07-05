Toronto Blue Jays fans are angry over lack of team All-Star merch

The Toronto Blue Jays will be sending four players to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle, but fans looking to score All-Star jerseys bearing their favourite players' names are speaking out in disappointment over a lack of options on the MLB Shop.

Fans seeking Jays All-Star merch on the MLB Shop website are currently offered jersey options for just two of the four selections from the team; Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with Whit Merrifield and Kevin Gausman both conspicuously absent from the selection of threads.

why does mlb shop canada sell allstar game tshirts for players from other teams but not merrifield or gausman ones — maddie (@maddiecholette) July 4, 2023

Canadian baseball fans are feeling snubbed by the lack of Jays merch, including one who spoke out on Twitter, calling the MLB Shop "a joke."

It feels like mlb sometimes ignores its Canadian fans. Go on the site and you’ll find Vlad, Gaus, Chapman, Bo jerseys if you want others you have to go on the US shop. Always been a little disheartening to see that still go on. — Guillermo Martinez (@Kikuchi2Kirk) July 4, 2023

The criticisms of the MLB Shop didn't end there, as other fans piled on to call out the sorry state of shipping for the online retailer.

I ordered a Guillermo Martinez custom jersey and they have refused to ship it to me 😭 — Guillermo Martinez (@Kikuchi2Kirk) July 4, 2023

One fan claims they tried to purchase another special edition Jays jersey through the MLB Shop, only to have their order cancelled.

I tried getting the red Canada day jersey and my order was cancelled 😭 — Carolina Torres (@carot0rres) July 4, 2023

This is far from the first time fans have spoken out in disappointment with Jays merch. In 2021, New Era pulled a Jays hat from its online shelves after the product was thoroughly trolled on social media for portraying poutine as Toronto's local specialty.

Only a year later, New Era similarly redesigned a 4th of July Blue Jays hat with an American flag motif in response to public outcry.

Most recently, the MLB Shop confounded the Jays' fanbase with a hat bearing the iconic avian logo featuring a mysterious blue fluid dripping from its beak.