Fashion & Style
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
comicon toronto 2023

Here are some of the best costumes from Toronto Comicon 2023

Toronto Comicon returned to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 17-19, 2023, and thousands were on hand in full cosplay attire for the event's second year back after a lengthy two-year hiatus.

The three-day event included some dazzling displays of cosplay ingenuity, and these are just some of the best costumes witnessed at Comicon 2023.

Check out some of the best costumes from this year's Toronto Comicon in this photo gallery.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
