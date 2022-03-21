Fashion & Style
comicon toronto 2022

Here are some of the best costumes from Toronto Comicon 2022

Toronto Comicon capped off a long winter from March 18-20, 2022, thousands flocking to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre's South Building for the long-awaited return of an event sorely missed during the last two pandemic years.

Cosplayers were out in full force for the three-day event, and blogTO was on the scene for a look at some of the most detailed and outrageous costumes of Comicon 2022.

Check out some of the best costumes from this year's Toronto Comicon in this photo gallery.

