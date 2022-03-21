Here are some of the best costumes from Toronto Comicon 2022
Toronto Comicon capped off a long winter from March 18-20, 2022, thousands flocking to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre's South Building for the long-awaited return of an event sorely missed during the last two pandemic years.
Cosplayers were out in full force for the three-day event, and blogTO was on the scene for a look at some of the most detailed and outrageous costumes of Comicon 2022.
Check out some of the best costumes from this year's Toronto Comicon in this photo gallery.
Jack Landau
Join the conversation Load comments