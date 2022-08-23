Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking a bit of heat and tons of unsolicited fashion advice this week for wearing what appears to be some free swag while meeting with fellow government officials in Atlantic Canada.

Ford touched down in Halifax on Sunday to kick off a two-day tour of the Martimes, during which he was slated to discuss "current health care and labour pressures" with the premiers of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Photos posted online just after 4 p.m. on the first day of the tour showed Ford wearing dark jeans and a black golf shirt (with stylish white piping, to be fair) as he sat at a conference table surrounded by roughly a dozen other people in more formal business attire.

Landed in beautiful #NovaScotia today to kick off my Atlantic Canada tour.



I had the pleasure of sitting down with Premier @TimHoustonNS and his caucus to talk about how we can work together to grow our economies and deliver for the people of Nova Scotia and Ontario. pic.twitter.com/uJVRsIrcGf — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 21, 2022

Some Twitter users took note of Ford's Jack Nicklaus polo, arguing that he looked better prepared for a leisurely afternoon at the links (or the lobster bar) than a serious discussion about the economies of Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Their theories about Ford's intentions to play golf while visiting Atlantic Canada proved true the next morning when he tweeted out photos of himself on what looked like a literal golf course, wearing yet another golf shirt.

"Started day two of my Atlantic tour by meeting with my friend, [federal Minister of intergovernmental affairs Dominic LeBlanc]," tweeted the premier around noon on Monday.

"We had a great conversation about how we can continue working together on many important issues, including #HealthCare and immigration."

LeBlanc similarly shared some photos from the meeting, including one of himself and Ford wearing head nets to protect themselves from bees.

Great to catch up with Premier @fordnation this morning in Grande-Digue - we ensured adequate protection from our pollinator friends! 🐝



Excellente rencontre ce matin à Grande-Digue avec le PM @fordnation - on s’est assuré d’être bien protégé contre nos amis les pollinisateurs! pic.twitter.com/GcxrxrEW0v — Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) August 22, 2022

While one bee recently made headlines for flying into Premier Ford's mouth during a press conference, pollinators are far from alone on the list of things that Ford is famous for consuming.

The man loves to eat, as he often admits, and treats himself regularly to classic Canadian (and not-so-uniquely Canadian) indulgences like Tim Hortons breakfast sandwiches, Kawartha ice cream, McDonald's french fries and his homemade cherry cheesecake.

Ford would be remiss not to grab at least one lobster roll while rushing between meetings on Canada's east coast, but those messy sandwiches would also hold the power to ruin a nice outfit.

It is for this reason that some people online gave Ontario's premier a (sarcastic) pass later on Monday when he showed up for a press conference wearing the same polo he'd golfed in that morning.

Doug: So here’s some of my thinkin’s…



Other Premiers: *silent screams* pic.twitter.com/f9iuznaqxL — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) August 23, 2022

As the only person wearing short sleeves and a single layer, Ford looked a bit out of place when taking questions from reporters alongside New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King on Monday afternoon.

Nobody expects (male) Canadian politicians to switch up their looks for every single event in a day, but many do seem to think that a jacket is the least one can wear to a formal appearance.

"Well he dribbled lobster butter all over the only blue blazer he can wear now, so goof shirt from his briefcases it is," surmised one Twitter user in response to the fit.

Just a photo op for Ford...couldn't be bothered w a suit as he couldn't give a rats ass...he's got his golf shirt on ready to hit the course, drink beer and shovel lobster — Peter St. Jacques (@Lebeauj24) August 23, 2022

Some people theorized that Ford might have been unable to fit into suits available to purchase in local stores after spilling lobster juice all over himself.

Pretty obvious that they don't make suits in that, er, shape. — Stephen Tustin (@stustin) August 23, 2022

Others thought he was leaning a bit too far into the east coast's laid-back vibe.

Doug: What’s the dress code for these important government brain stormins?



Organizer: We’re pretty relaxed out here on the east coast. Business casual is fine.



Doug: Awesome. As luck would have it I did pack my lucky golf shirt and dress Crocs. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) August 23, 2022

And it didn't take long for cybersleuths to figure out that Ford wasn't wearing just any old golf shirt, but a polo given out as swag to the attendees of a west coast premier's conference in July.

Dude. You wore old swag to a Premiers’ meeting. pic.twitter.com/7C8ceMqrfE — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) August 23, 2022

Whatever the case, Ford's Maritime wardrobe didn't sit well with Canadians.

"His clothing speaks volumes – he's in a golf shirt when everyone else in business attire," wrote one critic. "They came with the intent to do business, he came with the intent to do a simple photo op while on a tour around the Province."

"Hey! His fancy golf shirt was in the wash," joked another. "One too many cheesecake stains."