Popular North American clothing brand is opening its first Toronto store

Menswear brand Psycho Bunny is kickstarting its North American expansion with three new locations in Toronto this year.

Psycho Bunny was founded in 2005 in New York City and reimagines classic menswear. The brand's trademark logo is a 4,000 stitch bunny which is embroidered on many of their vibrant polos.

Psycho Bunny's first retail store is set to open in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on July 16.

The second location will open in the Toronto Premium Outlets near Mississauga the same month.

Later in the year, a locations will open in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.