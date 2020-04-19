Toronto hospital asks for help making button headbands after masks cause irritation

The Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto is asking that a simple addition be made to headbands so they can be used by frontline workers.

"The hospital’s mask drive is going incredibly well. Thank you to everyone who has donated to this campaign," reads a Facebook note from Coordinator, Volunteer Services & Special Projects Angela Albi.

"We are now in need of headbands with buttons. For our clinicians that have to wear a mask for long periods of the time, the elastic is becoming sensitive to their ears. These headbands will help to solve the problem."

Last month the hospital created the #MGH1000MASKS initiative that saw local designers and makers around the city donate masks to staff at the hospital.

It's apparently gone swimmingly, and now the hospital is asking for masks with modified headbands that include a button.

The post includes an instructional video on how to create them and information on where to send completed masks.

The hospital estimated that it needs around 1,000 masks a week for frontline workers.