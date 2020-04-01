People all over Toronto are now creating face masks for Michael Garron Hospital

It seems like everyone is using what they have on hand to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many local Toronto designers who've switched gears to producing face masks for hospitals.

The shortage on personal protective equipment has promoted many designers to use their production capabilities to create medical-grade masks for frontline healthcare workers in Toronto hospitals.

Several local designers have already shifted production to create non-medical masks for businesses, communtities and personal use, but now many are shifting gears to create medical-grade masks that could be used in hospitals.

Last week, the Michael Garron Hospital put a call out for east Toronto sewists to help produce some of the 1,000 face masks needed on a weekly basis.

#MichaelGarronHospital needs 1,000 masks a week, and you can help! If you’re a sewist, or know someone who is, help us meet our challenge. Visit https://t.co/dOLYbO8pDY to find out how. Thank you for your support! #mgh1000masks #heartoftheeast #covid19 #michaelgarronhospital pic.twitter.com/vJaMZoyqxz — MGH Foundation (@MGHFoundation) March 26, 2020

Custom bespoke menwear designers King & Bay decided to step up and refigure its supply line to produce much-need masks for hospitals.

King & Bay is doing our part with the Shirt Off Your Back Face Mask Challenge. We are donating these masks to Michael Garron Hospital in East Toronto who has a need for homemade masks that they will give to people entering and leaving the hospital. #soybfacemaskchallenge pic.twitter.com/NpF04Cd9nW — King & Bay (@mykingandbay) March 31, 2020

"We have dedicated our resources since the state of emergency shutdown to making facesmasks for hospitals and the community," said director of sales Aashif Jamani.

The hospital has provided an outline of how to create masks that can be worn by healthcare workers, and King & Bay says they're sourcing material from old cotton shirts and encouraging others to participate in the Shirt Off Your Back challenge (#soyfacemaskbchallenge) and make their own.

UK Desiger Sale, a story in the Beaches, is making their masks out of t-shirts and table linens.

The masks are creative. Designers are producing masks in all sorts of patterns.

I can’t sew but I am really proud of my mom.She’s been making masks all day to donate to Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.They are going to sterilize them and add a filter. Might be useful in your local hospital too! https://t.co/GpkSzsuagg pic.twitter.com/doWjAiSNfN — Canadia 🇨🇦 (@canadaslady) March 30, 2020

This designer's masks feature a cute owl.

Cometed my first batch of face masks for Michael Garron Hospital. Dropping them off today. #MGH1000MASKS @MGHFoundation pic.twitter.com/loD7khw2iO — @LarissaBarrTDSBCo-op (@LarissaBarrTDS1) March 31, 2020

While this designer is making everything by hand since they don't have a sewing machine

Made my first mask to send in to Michael Garron Hospital’s 1000 mask drive! #MGH1000MASKS



The masks will go to keeping the community safe (and is a great thing to do while you’re restless).



Don’t have a sewing machine, so I did it by hand. #COVID19 https://t.co/1sK23W0Hna pic.twitter.com/KtRA4ggu92 — Kate MacFarlane (@macfarlanek123) April 1, 2020

And this face mask designer is pitching in as a thank you to the hospital who helped a family member recover from a head injury years ago.

When Michael had his head injury three years ago (right around now), Michael Garron Hospital was a lifesaver. Today, Charlotte and I started an assembly line of two, and got busy making masks - all will be heading to Michael Garron Hospital as our THANK YOU! #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/XU2jZ9hPMs — Laurie Januska (@heyjanuska) March 30, 2020

And it's not just designers that are helping the hospital right now. Private school Upper Canada College recently donated all their gloves from their science department to the cause.

#ThankHospitalHeroes The UCC Science department donated all their Nitrile gloves to Michael Garron Hospital and you can help too, visit their webpage to donate personal safety equipment like gloves, masks and gowns until April 3! https://t.co/lBOwCJW9Gt #UCCtogether #UCCcommunity pic.twitter.com/I4CR7EjCSw — UCC_Community (@UCC_Community) March 30, 2020

If you're not a sewer or don't have a science lab, there are other ways you can help too. Michael Garron has listed a number of things you can do to help them fight against COVID-19 here.