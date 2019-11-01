The Toronto Maple Leafs showed off their killer costumes this Halloween

Toronto's sports teams really pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year.

Not to be topped by the Raptors costume party at Casa Loma, the Maple Leafs made sure to show off their spooky fits, too.

Couples costumes were definitely a theme: Kasperi Kapanen and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze dressed up as the creepy twins from The Shining, while Alexander Kerfoot was the Man in the Yellow Hat alongside his partner, Marissa Balleza, who was a cute and clingy Curious George.

We will, we will rock you 🤘🎸



Codi Ceci and partner Jamie Thompson looked absolutely adorable as a chef and his soon-to-be lobster dinner, while Zach Hyman and new wife Alannah Mozes were Dustybun and Suziepoo from Stranger Things.

Mitch Marner was the Fred Jones to girlfriend Steph LaChance's Daphne Blake, and the pair even managed to wrangle a Scooby Doo for their perfect Halloween picture.

Auston Matthews made a great Freddie Mercury alongside bandmate (and teammate) Morgan Rielly, while Nic Petan and Frederik Gauthier posed as two Victorian gents (perhaps Sherlock Holmes and Watson?).

Frederik Andersen went solo as, fittingly, Ed Sheeran (or "Fred Sheeran").

By all appearances, members of the team spent a fun and festive Halloween night together in one of their luxurious Toronto penthouses. If only the rest of us got an invite!