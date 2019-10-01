Toronto Maple Leafs are throwing a huge tailgate for the home opener

In honour of tomorrow's puck drop for the 2019-2020 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting a free home opener tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square.

Fans are invited to come out to gates 5 and 6 at Scotiabank Arena on Bremner Blvd. to celebrate tomorrow as the Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators in their first game of the season.

Ticket giveaways, special guests, great prizes, a live DJ and all of Leafs Nation cheering on the boys in blue.



Don't miss our Home Opener Tailgate Party presented by @Scotiabank!



Learn more >> https://t.co/y4z1A1SVVH pic.twitter.com/3p7m7tpfjY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 29, 2019

The party will feature pre-game programming including numerous giveaways, partner activations, a live DJ and special guests including Carlton the Bear and notable Maple Leafs alumni such as Darryl Sittler and Darcy Tucker.

Giveaway prizes include tickets to the home opener and autographed Maple Leafs jerseys.

Fans will also receive a commemorative Maple Leafs scarf upon entrance to the tailgate, courtesy of Scotiabank.

At the party, the game will be projected onto a new and improved 62-by-35-foot LED screen, which is 37 per cent larger than the previous one in Maple Leaf Square.

The square will be open to fans as of 5:45 p.m. tomorrow, and the official puck-drop is at 7 p.m.