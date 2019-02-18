The huge new Aritzia on Bloor just opened and Hailey Bieber was there

Hailey Bieber is officially very, very Canadian.

The model and wife of The Biebz has been spotted around town the last few months at a slew of ultra-Canadian places, including a Tim Hortons in downtown Toronto, a Leafs game, and the Toronto Christmas Market.

ICYMI @haileybieber made a surprise pitstop in Toronto to help open our Aritzia Bloor flagship, guest starring #TheSuperPuff. https://t.co/WEK1cpAOou pic.twitter.com/nb8TRVoXDX — aritzia (@ARITZIA) February 15, 2019

Most recently, the Baldwin-turned-Bieber was spotted 0n the Mink Mile at the launch of Aritzia's massive Canadian flagship store at 50 Bloor St. West.

Modelling the a yellow puffy jacket from the Canadian brand, Mrs. Bieber spent some time hanging out and getting her picture taken at the new store during its opening last week.

Justin wasn't there to accompany his boo at the store—he's probably busy working on phase two of his own new fashion line.