Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hailey bieber toronto

The huge new Aritzia on Bloor just opened and Hailey Bieber was there

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hailey Bieber is officially very, very Canadian. 

The model and wife of The Biebz has been spotted around town the last few months at a slew of ultra-Canadian places, including a Tim Hortons in downtown Toronto, a Leafs game, and the Toronto Christmas Market. 

Most recently, the Baldwin-turned-Bieber was spotted 0n the Mink Mile at the launch of Aritzia's massive Canadian flagship store at 50 Bloor St. West. 

Modelling the a yellow puffy jacket from the Canadian brand, Mrs. Bieber spent some time hanging out and getting her picture taken at the new store during its opening last week. 

Justin wasn't there to accompany his boo at the store—he's probably busy working on phase two of his own new fashion line

Lead photo by

Aritzia

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The huge new Aritzia on Bloor just opened and Hailey Bieber was there

Toronto upset after Sephora promotion goes totally wrong

Beloved Toronto menswear store Nomad just re-opened

The top 10 thrift stores in Toronto

Toronto startup just invented a super handy safety umbrella

TTC bus driver delights Toronto with his next-level manicures

IKEA is throwing a huge pyjama party in Toronto

Toronto just got a free pick-up service for second hand clothes