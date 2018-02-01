Aritzia opening massive flagship location on Bloor St.

Women's fashion retailer Aritzia, known for its primo parkas and presence in Meghan Markle's wardrobe, will soon be expanding its footprint on Toronto's Mink Mile.

Retail Insider reports that the Vancouver-based company, which has multiple in-house clothing brands under its title, will be taking over a space next to one of its already-active locations at 50 Bloor Street West.

The store that once held BCBGMAXAZRIA will be merged with Aritzia at the Holt Renfew Centre to form a new, 11,440 square foot boutique more than double the original unit's size.

When it opens next year, in the spring of 2019, Bloor Street will be one of the largest Aritzia stores company-wide – and quite possibly the only one located directly across from an Apple flagship (fingers crossed) on the ground level of The One.

Aritzia already has more than 10 locations in malls around the GTA, including several standalone stores for its own brands TNA, Babaton and Wilfred.

The company has one other freestanding store at Queen West near Beverley right now, but when its Bloor West location expansion is complete, Toronto will have its own, undisputed flagship Aritzia – just like Chicago and L.A.