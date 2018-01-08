Yonge and Bloor might soon get an Apple store

It's looking more and more like the "international anchor" store we've been promised at Yonge and Bloor will be a flagship Apple retail location - the first ever of its kind in Canada.

Rumours of a standalone Apple Store coming to Toronto have been swirling for years now, but the Cupertino, California tech company has yet to confirm anything.

Still, plenty of hints have been dropped by the developers and architects behind Toronto's forthcoming luxury tower "The One," which will be the city's tallest condo building upon completion at just over 306 metres.

MacRumors reports that the architecture firm Foster + Partners, which has worked with Apple in the past, recently updated its blueprints for The One to label Apple by name.

The plans appear to have been updated under the radar, long after architects submitted them to the City of Toronto in 2016.

This doesn't mean that Apple is coming to Yonge and Bloor for sure, but, as MacRumours notes, "The planning document is the first concrete evidence we've seen beyond subtle hints from builder Mizrahi Developments."

If Apple does open a new flagship store at the base of The One, it seems it would be triple-height, span more than 9,000 square feet and include space for a a cantilevered balcony like the giant Apple stores in San Francisco and New York

Toronto already has four Apple stores, but they're all inside local malls.

Should the store at Bloor and Yonge turn into an Apple flagship, its glass entrance would open up onto the sidewalk facing Bloor – but not until The One itself is finished, which should be sometime between 2020 and 2022.