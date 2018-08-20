Drake Scorpion pop-up shop opens in Toronto

Could you pull off one of those shiny black Scorpion jackets? The kind flaunted all over Instagram by such cool famous people as Millie Bobby Brown and DJ Khaled leading up to the release of Drake's latest album?

Now's your chance to find out.

The Canadian superstar and his OVO fam just launched a pop up shop in downtown Toronto at 49 Ossington Avenue (longtime home of the recently-departed Jonathan+Olivia).

Running from August 19 to 21, the temporary store is said to be selling a "wide array of graphic pieces," along with exclusive merchandise from Drake's ongoing tour with Migos, 'Aubrey and the Three Migos.'

Sure, you could buy merch at one of Drizzy's concerts in Toronto this week — he performs Monday , Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Arena — but you'd also have to spend around $250 for even a nosebleed seat in the bleachers.

You could also cop a screenprinted t-shirt, sweatpants or dad hat from the tour's online store (when it's not sold out), but Hypebeast reports that the pop up store will have more than what's available online and at shows — including some exclusive OVO collaborative styles.

Photos from the store show that the aforementioned black Scorpion jacket and OVO crew-only tour jacket will both be available at the pop up, too, though likely in limited quantities.

The pop up will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. both today and tomorrow in Toronto.

What's left of the stock will then be off to New York, Montreal, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Atlanta.

Get there ASAP if you want something rare. People were already lined up outside the store as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday.