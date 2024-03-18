Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto's iconic ice cream shop is officially open for the season

One of the most iconic ice cream shops in Toronto is officially open for the season in another of the city's most beloved signs of spring.

Tom's Dairy Freeze, located at 630 The Queensway, has been supplying Etobicoke with springs and summers full of cold, creamy goodness ever since 1969.

It must officially be springtime, then, because Tom's has officially opened for the season as of March 15 after closing down back in November.

While the weather may not have gotten the memo that it's ice cream season quite yet, that doesn't mean that you can't still dive into a cup or cone of soft serve, or a classic, old-fashioned banana split.

For anyone wanting to tuck into a tub of Tom's Dairy Freeze at home, you can order one litre tubs for delivery through Uber Eats, or pick one up in store.

