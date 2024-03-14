City
Toronto set to see snow just days after record-breaking temps in the 20s

Here's hoping everyone in Toronto enjoyed that brief blast of summer-like warmth, because the city will plunge back to reality in the coming days with a temperature difference of almost 25 degrees, and there's even some snow in the forecast.

Locals basked in balmy warmth on Wednesday, heck, even the dome was open earlier than ever, but the high came crashing down by Thursday morning with temperatures plummeting to the single-digits and rain approaching the city by mid-day.

And it's about to get a whole lot colder.

A cool and rainy St. Patrick's Day on Sunday with temperatures hovering in Novemberish mid-single-digits will be just the prelude to a return of wintery weather on Monday, giving locals a taste of all four seasons in the span of just a week.

Like St. Patrick's Day, that cool rainy weather will likely come with a bit of a hangover by Monday morning.

The Weather Network forecasts temperatures will reach a high of just +2 C on Monday, with the air feeling more like -2 C, and overnight temperatures falling even further to -3 C.

Scattered flurries are predicted for Monday, and while only around 1 cm is expected to dust the city, it will come as a shock to the senses after a tropical bout of weather that saw temperatures exceed 20 C on Wednesday, filling streets and patios around the city.

The Weather Network reports that "While confidence currently remains low for exact snow totals and placement in the Great Lakes, there's higher certainty for a late-weekend system cooling down temperatures and bringing unsettled weather."

"That means drivers should at least be prepared for the return of winter driving conditions, as snowfall chances are not over in southern Ontario just yet."

Lead photo by

Phil Marion
