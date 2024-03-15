Eat & Drink
mcdonalds outage

McDonald’s outage in Canada and other countries leads to flood of memes

Diners were deprived of their McFlurries and Shamrock Shakes on Friday after system outages were reported at McDonald;s locations around the world, including in Canada.

Reports began trickling out of the U.K., Japan and Australia about local chains being shut down.

"Sooooo, for the first time in ages, I'm gagging for a nice McMuffin… order online, drive to the McD's and… you’ve got a country-wide failure?" one hangry customer in the UK posted on X.

Another X user in Japan posted a photo of a McDonald's restaurant near them that put up a sign saying it was temporarily closed for the day due to the IT outage.

A spokesperson from McDonald's Canada said in an email that the IT issue has now been resolved, at least in Canada.

"We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," stated the food chain.

There were few reactions from Canadians, except for one customer in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, who successfully purchased an iced coffee. Harvey's Canada also chimed in to roast the competitor, much like Wendy's Canada did earlier in the week for a different reason.

While it's unclear if the outage has been resolved in other affected countries, the incident has surely created meme fodder for the internet.

"Global system outage at McDonald's, but in an unprecedented event, all ice cream machines fully operational," joked one X user.

"Positive thing is that's thousands of people not chundering in their toilet bowl tonight…" added another.

Several posts were also wondering if the fast-food chain was hacked, but McDonald's confirmed that the issue was "not related to a cybersecurity event."

If it wasn't a cybersecurity event, one X user said it could only be one criminal’s doing…

At least Toronto raccoons can get back to their daily McDonald's runs.

Lead photo by

Zoran Karapancev/Shutterstock
