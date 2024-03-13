Wendy's uses viral Toronto raccoon video to fire shot at McDonald's

Square burgers aren't the only thing sizzling at Wendy's right now. The fast food giant's social media account has used a viral video of a raccoon in a Toronto McDonald's location to fire a vicious shot at its fast-food competitor.

The TikTok clip, which has been shared by numerous social media accounts and news outlets since going viral, has amassed thousands of comments on that platform — though the comment getting the most attention was shared on X by one of the brand's closest competitors in the fast-food market.

Video shows raccoon casually greeting diners on stroll through Toronto McDonald's https://t.co/FhiH4DinSf — blogTO (@blogTO) March 11, 2024

Wendy's is not known for mincing words on social media, and the fast food chain fired a scathing missile of contempt towards McDonald's, using this hungry raccoon as an adorable vehicle for an easy shoo-in nominee in the 'insult of the week' category.

Quoting one of the many articles covering the raccoon's venture through a local McDonald's, the Wendy's Canada X account dunked over the golden arches, saying, "They call them 'trash pandas' for a reason," clearly implying that McD's is garbage.

They call them “trash pandas” for a reason 🦝 https://t.co/citJ8TcdVW — Wendy's 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) March 13, 2024

Commenters were delighted by the call-out, and the Wendy's account stuck around to relish in the applause.

pretty much — Wendy's 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) March 13, 2024

Wendy's Canada's scorching burn is very on-brand for its social media presence. The main U.S. Wendy's account has earned notoriety for its hilarious burns, often coming at commenters with legendary trolling that lives on years later in screenshot lore.