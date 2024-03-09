10 deli sandwiches in Toronto you need to try at least once

Deli sandwiches you need to try in Toronto are some of the most stacked subs on fresh bread you can find in the city. Whether you're in need for a handheld lunch on the go or a late-night bite after going out on the town, these spots have you covered for a sando you won't soon forget.

Here are my some deli sandwiches in Toronto you need to try at least once.

Certainly the only sandwich on this list to come out of an icecream shop, this joint now with three locations serves up stacked subs, like their classic submarine that includes soppressata, Genoa salami, mortadella, prosciutto di parma, provolone cheese and iceberg lettuce.

New York-style subs are the name of the game at this iconic shop with locations in Leslieville and near Trinity Bellwoods. They're known for their absolutely stuffed sandwiches.

Expect absolutely whopping sandwiches from this North York gem, and that's no exaggeration: a single one of their signature Bomb sandwiches can feed two to three people, and is stuffed with fresh, local meat and some fascinating flavours.

Invoking the feeling of a hearty lunch at Grandma's house, this Yonge and St. Clair restaurant serves foot-long subs (your choice of two cold cuts and one cheese for $9.99) and fully-dressed hot dogs from their hole-in-the-wall space.

This Yonge and Eglinton shop is one of the city's best-kept secrets for Italian sandwiches. Choose from their seemingly endless selection of meats and cheeses to create your masterpiece, or opt for the house special with prosciutto, salami and fresh buffalo mozzarella.

There's a reason why this late-night sandwich shop has been serving hungry Toronto night owls since 1974, and has now expanded to six locations in the city — they make a great sandwich. With a huge selection of meats, cheeses and toppings, it's a taste of Toronto history.

For over 50 years, this legendary Scarborough sandwich shop has been serving old-fashioned subs filled with house-baked and seasoned meats and fresh vegetables alongside wraps, salads and a rotating selection of homemade soups.

From the folks behind Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, this Yonge and Dundas spot delivers on succulent, house-processed meats, like smoked Italian pork sausage, brisket and a full roster of cold cuts, served on fresh Italian loaf.

You might recognize this Etobicoke bakery by the long lines seemingly always snaking around the building, and a good chunk of those in line are likely waiting to get their hands on one of the bakery's steaming-hot Italian sandwiches, like their massive $6.50 veal sandwich.

Whatever you do, don't discount the subs at this pizza joint. Offering a stacked bodega-style sub with mortadella, smoked turkey, ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, provolone and all the fixings, you'll be shocked most people only know this spot for the pizza.