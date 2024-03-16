Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
castle and coal toronto

Toronto bakery is offering a dessert tasting menu but the sweetest part is the price

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Castle & Coal in Toronto is offering a dessert tasting menu full of sugary confections, but the sweetest part of all might just be the price.

This April, the West Queen West bakery, renowned for its cakes, loaves, tarts, and more, is offering something special for those of us who wish every meal could be dessert: a five-course tasting menu designed by co-chef Junelle Casalan.

For $97 per person — which is wildly affordable by tasting menu standards — you will be guided through a blind tasting of five of Junelle's favourite desserts, created with local, seasonal ingredients.

A departure from the buttoned-up atmosphere of typical tasting menu experiences, the Castle & Coal spring dessert tasting promises to be "interactive, intimate, and fun." And, really, when you're full of some of the best desserts the city has to offer, how could it not be?

The dessert tasting menu will only be available on April 7, 14, 15 and 21, so be sure to book your reservation ASAP to make your spring a little sweeter.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

People worried that 40-year-old Toronto restaurant might close due to local ban on cars

You can now have your coffee prepared by a robot barista at a Toronto cafe

Toronto bakery is offering a dessert tasting menu but the sweetest part is the price

Recently-shuttered iconic Toronto diner turns to customers for help

Four McDonald's locations have closed in one part of Toronto within months

McDonald’s outage in Canada and other countries leads to flood of memes

Loblaws in Toronto put on blast for yet another outrageously priced grocery item

Groceries are actually cheap at this unicorn of a Toronto grocery store