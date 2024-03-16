Toronto bakery is offering a dessert tasting menu but the sweetest part is the price

Castle & Coal in Toronto is offering a dessert tasting menu full of sugary confections, but the sweetest part of all might just be the price.

This April, the West Queen West bakery, renowned for its cakes, loaves, tarts, and more, is offering something special for those of us who wish every meal could be dessert: a five-course tasting menu designed by co-chef Junelle Casalan.

For $97 per person — which is wildly affordable by tasting menu standards — you will be guided through a blind tasting of five of Junelle's favourite desserts, created with local, seasonal ingredients.

A departure from the buttoned-up atmosphere of typical tasting menu experiences, the Castle & Coal spring dessert tasting promises to be "interactive, intimate, and fun." And, really, when you're full of some of the best desserts the city has to offer, how could it not be?

The dessert tasting menu will only be available on April 7, 14, 15 and 21, so be sure to book your reservation ASAP to make your spring a little sweeter.