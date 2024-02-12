Toronto bar known for hosting controversial events is permanently closing

A Toronto bar and restaurant that quickly became a point of contention in the community after hosting some contraversial events is closing down for good.

Louis Cifer Brew Works opened on Danforth about 10 years ago, serving a huge selection of draught craft beers alongside pub classics like burgers and wings before deciding to close their doors for good this spring.

The drinks and dishes aren't what put Louis Cifer on the radar of many Toronto residents, though. Rather, the bar and restaurant found its way into the headlines back in 2022 for hosting a Canada Marches event.

If you've somehow been able to blissfully block the pandemic dark ages from your memory, Canada Marches was the collective behind the weekly marches throughout the city to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

Not only did the restaurant serve as a gathering and start point for one such march, it was also the venue of a meet-and-greet with James Topp, a former Canadian soldier and vocal anti-vaccination activist.

Locals in the Danforth community also allege that the restaurant was the site of monthly PPC (People's Party of Canada) meetings.

While it's hard to say whether the controversy is the sole (or primary) reason behind the closure, there are some members of the community who are saying an emphatic "good riddance," to the business.

Louis Cifer Brew Works is owned by the same people behind Stout Irish Pub in Cabbagetown.

While no official closure date has been confirmed, the restaurant is expected to remain open until roughly the end of April.