Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
louis cifer brew works

Toronto bar known for hosting controversial events is permanently closing

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto bar and restaurant that quickly became a point of contention in the community after hosting some contraversial events is closing down for good.

Louis Cifer Brew Works opened on Danforth about 10 years ago, serving a huge selection of draught craft beers alongside pub classics like burgers and wings before deciding to close their doors for good this spring.

The drinks and dishes aren't what put Louis Cifer on the radar of many Toronto residents, though. Rather, the bar and restaurant found its way into the headlines back in 2022 for hosting a Canada Marches event.

If you've somehow been able to blissfully block the pandemic dark ages from your memory, Canada Marches was the collective behind the weekly marches throughout the city to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

Not only did the restaurant serve as a gathering and start point for one such march, it was also the venue of a meet-and-greet with James Topp, a former Canadian soldier and vocal anti-vaccination activist.

Locals in the Danforth community also allege that the restaurant was the site of monthly PPC (People's Party of Canada) meetings.

While it's hard to say whether the controversy is the sole (or primary) reason behind the closure, there are some members of the community who are saying an emphatic "good riddance," to the business.

Louis Cifer Brew Works is owned by the same people behind Stout Irish Pub in Cabbagetown.

While no official closure date has been confirmed, the restaurant is expected to remain open until roughly the end of April.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Loblaw's Galen Weston Jr. and his family just keep getting richer

Toronto bar known for hosting controversial events is permanently closing

A Toronto Loblaws location will soon become a No Frills

Toronto restaurant offering AYCE buttermilk pancakes for only $17

Ontario brewery flooded with negative reviews after Trudeau visit

You can sample wedding cakes in Toronto without getting married

Toronto vegan bakery responds to rumours of using non-vegan ingredients

You can now get some of Toronto's most popular brunch dishes all day long