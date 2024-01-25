Eat & Drink
One York Food Hall

New food hall opens in Toronto from the people behind some famous restaurants

Toronto has a huge new food hall to join the ranks of recent entrants like Table + Fare as well as originals like Chef's Hall.

One York Food Hall is now open and it comes from a familar name, the same company known for a diverse group of spots — from upscale restaurants like Aera and Canoe to brewpubs and barbecue joints.

Located at the Shops at One York, on the fifth floor of One York Street, the new, 10,000 square-foot space from Oliver & Bonacini boasts seating for 300.

Beyond food, the space also offers entertainment by way of pool, foosball and ping pong tables along with a number of flat-screen TVs. An outdoor terrace is slated to open this spring.

The food hall includes seven globally-inspired stalls. Among the mix, you can find new quick-service brands as well as offshoots of well-known O&B restaurants.

The lineup currently includes east-Asian-inspired eats at Happy Tangle and plant-based fare at Garden Variety.

Canadian ingredients find their way into traditional Indian dishes at Curryosity and hulking hot and cold sandwiches at Underground Sandwich.

Inspired by popular O&B restaurants (Leña and Beauty Eats, respectively), Lala's Cantina and Beauty's Fried Chicken offer snack-sized Latin eats and Southern-style staples.

One York Food Hall is currently open Monday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The food hall will offer expanded hours this spring.

Photos by

@oneyorkfoodhall
