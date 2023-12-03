Working from cafes in Toronto is totally out of control

With working from home being more of a norm since the beginning of the pandemic, it seems like more people are using Toronto cafes as their workspace. But how much does this affect cafes? And are they doing anything about it?

A recent TikTok video showing the majority of customers using laptops at The Lobby, a cafe portion at the Ace Hotel Toronto, went viral.

The video sparked heavy debate between users, with some commenting that the customers should use their laptops in other spaces, like an office or a library.

Others commented that there's no harm in working at a cafe and that the people working there should be left alone.

As for The Ace Hotel Toronto? They're embracing it.

"Over the years, our lobbies have become known the world over as being buzzy places where it's common to see all kinds of people meeting up, hanging out and even working and studying," the Ace Hotel told blogTO.

"We truly relish the opportunity to provide warm, safe spaces in which everyone can commune together as they please."

There are limits to when people can use the space to work at The Lobby. There's a no laptop policy from 5 p.m until 11 p.m, which is also when The Lobby has live music events.

It's not just the Ace Hotel Toronto that's adapting to the use of laptops in their eating spaces. Other cafes in Toronto are doing it too.

Cafe Pamenar in Kensington Market has a no laptop policy after 6 p.m on weekdays and after 1 p.m. on weekends. For its owner Pouria Lotfi, the policy was to improve business.

"We only have so much space," Lofti says. "If you're taking up a table with one coffee or cookie, and you're sitting there for two or three hours, that's less than ten dollars. And the rents are not cheap."

Lofti says the decision was made a few years after the cafe first opened in 2011, when they got their liquor licence and would start serving alcohol at night. "It just became so clear. At night, you'd see a bunch of blue screens which would affect the vibe," he says.

Customers using laptops to work is also a similar scenario for Bampot House on Harbord and Bathurst. Its co-owner, Alex Moore understands that this type of work culture isn't going anywhere.

"I think being at home is lonely," Moore says. "I always used to go to cafes to do my own work. It's a good environment where I didn't have to socially expend myself but still get the presence of others. I think creating a comfortable space like that for others is what I strive to do."

That's why Bampot revamped its business model to "The Anti-Cafe." With this model customers can pay $6 an hour ($5 an hour if you're a student) instead of per drink or food item.

People can instead have an unlimited amount of selected teas, a bowl of soup, and discounts on premium teas.

In addition to wifi and plugs to charge your devices, there's also access to board games, craft supplies and the library, aspects that the cafe is known for.