Vegan restaurant abruptly closes in Toronto

A restaurant in Toronto known for its vegan food and commitment to sustainability has abruptly closed in Toronto.

Parka Food Co., a vegan restaurant on Queen West, has closed after six years of serving plant-based versions of decadent dishes like Truffle Mac N' "Cheese", Cauliflower Wings and Poutine.

The restaurant, which opened in 2017 under the guidance of owner, Eric Chao, was on a mission to provide hungry customers with veganized versions of their favourite comfort foods to make them feel warm and cozy, which inspired the restaurant's name, Parka.

They also gained recognition in the community and beyond for their commitment to sustainability, incorporating foods that support biodiversity and sustainable agriculture and launching a soup donation program to reduce food waste.

In a heartfelt note on the restaurant's Instagram, Chao expresses gratitude to the community that allowed Parka to flourish.

"You are the reason Parka existed for the past 6 years," he writes, "every time you choose Parka, you made a difference for us, for yourself, and for the planet."

Fans of the restaurant flooded the comments of the post with messages of support, while some comments also noted that Parka is another casualty in a recent slew of other vegan and plant-based restaurants closing across the city.

But, Chao stresses, "Parka is not going away forever," instead, "our hope is to evolve into something entirely brand new," so lovers of the restaurant can look hopefully towards the future to see what the newest iteration of the beloved restaurant will be.

The restaurant's last service was on Dec.16.