Toronto cafe that promoted a healthy lifestyle has suddently closed

A healthy living cafe and meditation studio in Toronto has suddenly closed without warning.

Lyfe (formerly Plant Lyfe) in Leslieville had been serving up plant-based dishes like smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices and loaded toasts for nearly three years before they abruptly announced their closure in mid November.

The restaurant, which also housed a meditation studio, was owned by real-life couple Lovelina and Munish, and existed with the intention of spreading joy and wellness to the community.

In addition to a closure notice posted on the door, the couple uploaded a somber but heartfelt video to Instagram announcing the business' closure, garnering an outpouring of support from the community.

"I’m so sad to hear this. This is the most amazing plant based cafe, "one commentor writes, "[a]mazing community. Amazing classes. Wishing you all the best and hope so much that you will pop back up in the future!"

The closure notice points out that the business opened only shortly before the pandemic hit, leading to a delayed opening, mandated closures and the rising cost of inflation and, in the end, the difficult decision was made to close their doors for good.

"We did our best to keep our doors open," reads the notice, "and thanks to you, our customers, we were able to operate for a few incredible years."

The note, signed with much love and gratitude from Lovina and Munish ends, "[m]ay you be kind to yourself as you journey through lyfe."