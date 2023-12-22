Doug Ford urges everyone to buy gingerbread houses in bizarre holiday message

Hardly anyone in Ontario can afford a home right now, but Premier Doug Ford has figured out a consolation prize that's more in peoples' price range: gingerbread houses.

In typical Fordian fashion, the premier is celebrating another important calendar date with a folksy video centred around a sugary confection, jokingly comparing these house-shaped holiday confections with real, urgently needed housing.

Ford excitedly describes the process of building a gingerbread house in a video shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning.

Christmas is a time where we celebrate with our loved ones and create new traditions!



One of my favourite things to do during the holidays is to build a gingerbread house! 🏠



Check it out👇 pic.twitter.com/3IVAd18VAo — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 22, 2023

While flexing his cookie construction skills, Ford notes the similarities to constructing modular homes, joking, "To tell you the truth, the modular homes are probably easier to build than the gingerbread house."

The lighthearted holiday message wasn't warmly received by all, including a few comments calling out Ford's comparison between gingerbread and real housing.

Will you be counting gingerbread houses towards your goal of 1.5M houses?



You haven’t even made a dent in 🧐



Have more homes burned or been built this year? — RealtalkONTEducation (@realtalkONTEd) December 22, 2023

It's a narrative so on-brand for Doug, that one commenter actually predicted this exact video just two days before Ford posted his holiday message.

Thank you for being so reliable, Premair.https://t.co/CwtcGvdkjC — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) December 22, 2023

To understand how such an accurate prediction was possible, one need only look at the Premier's past videos released to celebrate holidays, events, and fundraisers.

For a quick recap of Doug Ford's growing portfolio of dessert how-to videos, Ford has gone viral for his cherry cheesecake and pumpkin carving tutorials.

He's also earned a reputation as the province's number-one fan of Tim Hortons, professing his love of Timmies' "real egg" sandwiches, making a sando for himself, and regularly promoting the coffee shop's Smile Cookies.

Last Christmas, Ford shared a how-to video instructing the province on the best practices for decorating sugar cookies, a holiday message that did not go over so well with some Ontario residents angered by the Premier's moves at Queen's Park.

While Ford is expected to remain at Ontario's top job until at least the 44th provincial election scheduled for 2026, the Premier may have a future as an on-screen food personality in his future.

So, watch out, Martha Stewart.