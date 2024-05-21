Award-winning Toronto restaurant by Matty Matheson is permanently closing

An award-winning restaurant by Toronto celebrity chef Matty Matheson just announced they'll be closing permanently.

In three short years, Fonda Balam, a Mexican concept by chefs Matheson, Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo managed to raise itself to the status of one of Toronto's best Mexican restaurants.

A development upon another now-defunct Matheson Mexican pop-up, Birria Balam, the spot beloved for its hefty tacos dipped in steaming consome is going the way of its forebearer, as the restaurant announced through an Instagram post that it'll be closing permanently.

According to the post, signed off by Kate, Julio and the Fonda Team, the restaurant's owners have decided to pursue new ventures, deciding to close Fonda Balam as a result.

The closure post was quickly followed up by a heartfelt message of gratitude towards the restaurant's devoted fans, noting they've experienced a massive outpouring of support in the days since announcing the closure.

"We wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible love and support during these last days of Fonda," the post reads.

While the official last day of the restaurant has yet to be confirmed, you can still try your luck at scoring one last quesabirria at the 802 Dundas West restaurant before they're gone for good.