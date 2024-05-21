Someone claims Canada's Wonderland sold them a gross uncooked burger for $25

A guest at Canada's Wonderland who stopped to purchase a pricey meal at the Vaughan attraction was shocked and revolted to find that their burger — which cost $25 — was not properly cooked through.

A video circulating on social media since Monday shows what indeed looks to be a raw burger patty served on a bun with cheese, ketchup and other fixings.

A caption overtop of the brief clip reads "$25 for a raw burger at Canada's Wonderland," while a woman says in the background, "oh my gosh, Canada's Wonderland, do better — this burger isn't even cooked!"

The post has racked up hundreds of likes and comments, along with nearly 70k views, on one viral local content page alone.

While it is indeed sickening to think of getting served the very pink ground beef seen in the footage, quite a few people chimed in with comments that seem put more blame on the filmer and their expectations than the park or its employees.

Among many comments that shared in the user's disgust, many noted that staff are likely young and brand new, with the season just having started, joking that "first job kids ain't gonna be perfect lmao," "the kids are trying their best," and "do you really expect a 15 yr old to make your burger properly?"

Others felt that the customer should have just asked for a new burger rather than filming and posting about the item, writing things like "Just ask for another one and stop complaining" and "you're at an amusement park, they ain't know for fine dining, your cook is 16 and probably stoned."

A few also chimed in to say that buying an actual, very overpriced meal at the park was the individual's mistake, as they personally "only eat snacks down there [and] wait 'til it's time to go home to eat real food," and purportedly "no one buys food there except tourists."

"I'm more turned off by the price than the color of the meat," one added.

While rare beef is generally considered safe to eat, it is recommended that ground meat be cooked thoroughly, as pathogens that live on the surface of butchered meat can be mixed in during the grinding process.

Per the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care's Food Premises Reference Document, hamburger is required to be cooked to at least 71 C/160 F to ensure to this bacteria is killed off.

blogTO reached out to Canada's Wonderland for comment on what seems to be an isolated incident, but had yet to hear back at the time of publication.