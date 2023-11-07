Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
miracle on bloor

Toronto's Christmas-themed bar Miracle on Bloor St. is opening for the holidays

The winter holidays are just around the corner, meaning the return of all your favourite annual festive activities, such as going sledding, checking out Christmas lights, and sipping on holiday-themed drinks. 

Miracle Toronto on Bloor Street is officially back for another year of their hit Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar full of festive drinks and kitschy decor. 

Covered from top to bottom in all things Christmas, the decked-out holiday bar will make it feel like you've been transported to Santa's Village and is sure to put even the grouchiest Grinch in your life in the holiday spirit.

Since its inception, Miracle Toronto has popped up at unique locations throughout the city, and this year, they'll be back at 875 Bloor St. W., with inventive cocktails from neighbour bar, Civil Liberties

Staying true its theme, the pop-up bar will offer a wide selection of festive cocktails, including the Jingle Balls Nog, Christmapolitan, Snowball Old Fashioned, and Hot Buttered Rum. 

Aside from its classics, the bar will be introducing the new Marshmallows & Unicorns cocktail to its menu this year, which features gin, vanilla liqueur, velvet falernum, cherry liqueur, and cardamon. 

You can also sip on mulled wine or try out the bar's spirit-free beverages like hot chocolate or hot apple cider. If you're looking for a festive souvenir or stocking stuffer, the bar will be offering an assortment of cheerful mugs and glassware. 

The pop-up bar will operate as a walk-in, with no reservations. For every drink sold, $1 will be donated to Nellie's, an organization providing shelter education and advocacy for women and children in the GTA. 

Make sure to throw on your best ugly Christmas sweater, grab your closest holiday enthusiasts, and head down to the pop-up bar while it's open between Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. 

The cocktail bar will be open Monday to Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. 

Miracle Toronto
