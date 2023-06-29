Eat & Drink
Aswin Nair
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo hours canada day

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario

Eat & Drink
Aswin Nair
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

LCBO and Beer Store hours for Canada Day weekend 2023 in Ontario will not be operating as usual on July 1, which is good to know if you were planning on drinking to celebrate Canada's birthday.

The LCBO will be closed on Saturday, July 1, so your best bet to get booze would be either on Friday or Sunday after the Canada Day festivities

In case you forgot to grab some of that liquid courage before Saturday, fret not as select Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1st.

The Beer Store locations in Toronto open on Canada Day
  • 452 Bathurst St
  • 904 Dufferin St
  • 2625A Weston Rd
  • 534 Parliament St
  • 609 Roehampton Ave
  • 529 Oakwood Ave
  • 2153 St.Clair Ave
  • 3130 Danforth Ave
  • 2727 Eglinton Ave
  • 40 Ellesmere Rd
  • 3561 Lawrence Ave E
  • 2360 Kennedy Rd
  • 871 Milner Ave
  • 1- 3560 Lakeshore Blvd W
  • 1530 Albion Rd
  • 1718 Wilson Ave
  • 81 Billy Bishop Way
  • 6212 Yonge St

For anyone outside of Toronto, use the store locator on their website to find the closest operating branch.

If you wanted to browse for some locally-made options instead, there are plenty of craft breweries and indie bottle shops that'll be operating during holiday hours. Just make sure to call ahead to confirm their hours.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a vinyl listening lounge inspired by 1920s speakeasies in Japan

Toronto sushi joint suddenly closes after 12 years

Grocery stores open on Canada Day in Toronto for 2023

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario

Toronto Ribfest changes name after rocky transition to new organizers

30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2023

Costco is cracking down on membership sharing in Canada

Wing chain permanently closes all locations in Ontario