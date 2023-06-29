LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario

LCBO and Beer Store hours for Canada Day weekend 2023 in Ontario will not be operating as usual on July 1, which is good to know if you were planning on drinking to celebrate Canada's birthday.

The LCBO will be closed on Saturday, July 1, so your best bet to get booze would be either on Friday or Sunday after the Canada Day festivities.

In case you forgot to grab some of that liquid courage before Saturday, fret not as select Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1st.

The Beer Store locations in Toronto open on Canada Day

452 Bathurst St

904 Dufferin St

2625A Weston Rd

534 Parliament St

609 Roehampton Ave

529 Oakwood Ave

2153 St.Clair Ave

3130 Danforth Ave

2727 Eglinton Ave

40 Ellesmere Rd

3561 Lawrence Ave E

2360 Kennedy Rd

871 Milner Ave

1- 3560 Lakeshore Blvd W

1530 Albion Rd

1718 Wilson Ave

81 Billy Bishop Way

6212 Yonge St

For anyone outside of Toronto, use the store locator on their website to find the closest operating branch.

If you wanted to browse for some locally-made options instead, there are plenty of craft breweries and indie bottle shops that'll be operating during holiday hours. Just make sure to call ahead to confirm their hours.