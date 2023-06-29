LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Canada Day 2023 long weekend in Ontario
LCBO and Beer Store hours for Canada Day weekend 2023 in Ontario will not be operating as usual on July 1, which is good to know if you were planning on drinking to celebrate Canada's birthday.
The LCBO will be closed on Saturday, July 1, so your best bet to get booze would be either on Friday or Sunday after the Canada Day festivities.
In case you forgot to grab some of that liquid courage before Saturday, fret not as select Beer Store locations in Ontario will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1st.
For anyone outside of Toronto, use the store locator on their website to find the closest operating branch.
If you wanted to browse for some locally-made options instead, there are plenty of craft breweries and indie bottle shops that'll be operating during holiday hours. Just make sure to call ahead to confirm their hours.
Fareen Karim
