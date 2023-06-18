Radar
Aswin Nair
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada day fireworks 2023

Toronto is getting a huge fireworks show for Canada Day 2023

Canada Day 2023 in Toronto will be illuminated by a massive fireworks display at Festival Terrace in Downsview Park.

Starting at 4 p.m. on July 1, you'll get to take in live performances by the Sean Stanley Quartet and The Orchestra, all culminating in a spectacular fireworks show that starts at 10 p.m. 

Join the festivities along with local vendors serving food and drinks from various food trucks.

Admission is free but organizers are encouraging everyone to reserve their spot via Eventbrite.

Lead photo by

Parc Downsview park
