Canada Day 2023 in Toronto will be illuminated by a massive fireworks display at Festival Terrace in Downsview Park.

Starting at 4 p.m. on July 1, you'll get to take in live performances by the Sean Stanley Quartet and The Orchestra, all culminating in a spectacular fireworks show that starts at 10 p.m.

🎶The Sean Stanley Quartet will be back at our Canada Day festival! 🎵 Get ready to move and groove as they take the stage. For more info, click here: https://t.co/0EwEawuWcv#CanadaDay2023 #Festival #SeanStanleyQuartet #LiveMusic pic.twitter.com/rojoHiLauw — Parc Downsview Park (@ParCKDownsview) June 15, 2023

Join the festivities along with local vendors serving food and drinks from various food trucks.

Admission is free but organizers are encouraging everyone to reserve their spot via Eventbrite.