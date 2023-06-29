Iconic restaurant is returning to Toronto neighbourhood and locals can't wait

Island Foods is closing in on a return near its old neighbourhood, and the area's resident's couldn't be more stoked.

The West Indian restaurant operated at their former King and Dufferin location for over 30 years before a condo development forced the Sawh family to close their doors in 2019, much to the dismay of the local community.

After four years (nearly to the day) of only running their other location in Don Mills, Island Foods will launch a new restaurant just a few blocks north of the old one.

For the past two months or so, locals have been documenting the restaurant's construction in real time, building a growing sense of excitement at the news.

The restaurant is known for their wealth of West Indian dishes, including their cult classic goat roti, which people ate "through tears" upon hearing of the initial closure.

Island Foods' new location will be located at 8 Gladstone Ave. and is expected to open within the next week.