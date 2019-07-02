Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
island foods toronto

Toronto lined up to say goodbye to Island Foods before it closed

The Toronto Caribbean institution Island Foods officially shuttered its doors this weekend, and as expected, roti-lovers came in droves to bid their farewells. 

Supporters of the Parkdale staple have been in mourning since it was first announced that the bright green sign of the longtime restaurant would be making way for a highly disliked (read: not welcome) condo development. 

The Island Foods lines have always been pretty long, but it was extra lengthy on Saturday with folks trying to get their last servings of rice and peas, jerk chicken, ox tail, and doubles. 

Unfortunately, it turned out that the restaurant had already run out of food the day before, so the wait was for naught.

But those who lined up the day before that, on Friday, were the last to enjoy the end of an era that has lasted for more than 30 years.

Tons of people took to social media to lament the loss of the legendary Caribbean spot—even the folks behind Exhibition Place tweeted out the sad news. 

Here's to hoping that Island Foods finds a new place to pop up (they've done it multiple times before). Let's just hope they won't get kicked out by yet another development.

Lead photo by

@lord.marshington

