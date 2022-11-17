Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
15 bars in Toronto where you can actually meet new people

Bars in Toronto where you can actually meet new people can feel few and far between, but people in these social spaces are generally pretty friendly. Whether it's to brush up on some social skills or to find your new bestie, it's easier to make an introduction and possibly a new friend at these hang spots.

Here are some bars in Toronto where you can meet new people.

Golden Pigeon Beer Hall

Seating is free-flowing and communal at this Cabbagetown beer hall making it easy to have a conversation in any corner of the room. Plus, there are also games to gather around and play with new pals.

The 222 Bar

Ossington is a great street for going out drinking and meeting new people, and this recently opened bar is a good place to do just that. There's even a shuffleboard that you can play with groups of friends or challenge new ones.

222 bar toronto

A seat at the bar at 222 Bar on Ossington could be a way into a conversation with a new friend. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Offworld Bar

Feel like you're just not finding your fellow nerds? Try this space-themed West Queen West bar on for size, where everything from the decor to the drinks is a conversation topic.

Zed 80

There are more arcade games than you can shake a stick at inside this Danforth bar. The machines are also packed tightly together so it's easy to meet others and ask if they might want to in some multi-player games.

zed 80 toronto

Pinball and video games have a way to bring people together at Zed 80 on the Danforth. Photo by Fareem Karim.

Black Pearl

This Entertainment District bar has everything: pool, live music you can dance to, and comfy couches you can sink into as you get lost in conversation with friends both old and new.

El Tren Latino

Bands play at this casual and dimly lit St. Clair West hangout where you can down Mexican food and huge Micheladas.

el tren latino

Live music, food and cheap drinks brings people together at El Tren Latino on St. Clair West. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The Oud & the Fuzz

People come together for DJ sets and live music at this Kensington Market venue where the drinks constantly flow. Buy a round for the next table and ask what they think of the set.

Pizza Wine Disco

The name pretty much says it all: lovers of pizza, wine and disco music can congregate at this King West club. Plus, it's got a super lively atmosphere so it's not too awkward to walk around and meet people.

pizza wine disco

It's always a party mood at Pizza Wine Disco on King West. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Cold Tea on Queen

Frequent events and dazzling cocktails get the party started at this West Queen West bar where there's the possibility of meeting someone new during a DJ set.

Woody's and Sailor

As one of the city's preeminent gay bars in Church Wellesley Village, this is a place where you can go to find your people, especially if they're interested in drag shows and drinks.

woods toronto

A night at Woody's is always a good way to make a new friend. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Track & Field

If you're the type that likes to play games and find your newest BFF by competing with them, this Little Italy bar for lawn games and cocktails might be what you're looking for.

Houndstooth

Live music and a pool table encourage mingling at this cool but laidback Little Italy venue.

bars toronto

Challening someone to a game at the pool table is just one of the ways to meet people at Houndstooth on College. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Vatican Gift Shop

This Leslieville bar with a gothic vibe offers places to commune but also plenty of corners to continue a conversation with someone you met at the bar.

Nothing Fancy Kensington Market

Comedy brings people together, so what better place to meet some new like-minded people than at this low-key Kensington club?

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Black Pearl
