15 bars in Toronto where you can actually meet new people

Bars in Toronto where you can actually meet new people can feel few and far between, but people in these social spaces are generally pretty friendly. Whether it's to brush up on some social skills or to find your new bestie, it's easier to make an introduction and possibly a new friend at these hang spots.

Seating is free-flowing and communal at this Cabbagetown beer hall making it easy to have a conversation in any corner of the room. Plus, there are also games to gather around and play with new pals.

Ossington is a great street for going out drinking and meeting new people, and this recently opened bar is a good place to do just that. There's even a shuffleboard that you can play with groups of friends or challenge new ones.

Feel like you're just not finding your fellow nerds? Try this space-themed West Queen West bar on for size, where everything from the decor to the drinks is a conversation topic.

There are more arcade games than you can shake a stick at inside this Danforth bar. The machines are also packed tightly together so it's easy to meet others and ask if they might want to in some multi-player games.

This Entertainment District bar has everything: pool, live music you can dance to, and comfy couches you can sink into as you get lost in conversation with friends both old and new.

Bands play at this casual and dimly lit St. Clair West hangout where you can down Mexican food and huge Micheladas.

People come together for DJ sets and live music at this Kensington Market venue where the drinks constantly flow. Buy a round for the next table and ask what they think of the set.

The name pretty much says it all: lovers of pizza, wine and disco music can congregate at this King West club. Plus, it's got a super lively atmosphere so it's not too awkward to walk around and meet people.

Frequent events and dazzling cocktails get the party started at this West Queen West bar where there's the possibility of meeting someone new during a DJ set.

As one of the city's preeminent gay bars in Church Wellesley Village, this is a place where you can go to find your people, especially if they're interested in drag shows and drinks.

If you're the type that likes to play games and find your newest BFF by competing with them, this Little Italy bar for lawn games and cocktails might be what you're looking for.

Live music and a pool table encourage mingling at this cool but laidback Little Italy venue.

This Leslieville bar with a gothic vibe offers places to commune but also plenty of corners to continue a conversation with someone you met at the bar.

Comedy brings people together, so what better place to meet some new like-minded people than at this low-key Kensington club?