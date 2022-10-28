Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons pad thai

Someone made a fake Tim Hortons menu with pad thai and people have other ideas

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tim Hortons has been adding a lot of zany stuff to their menu lately, and it seems like it gave someone with crafty video editing skills a hiliarious idea to add a fake pad thai menu item to the menu digitally.

A video by Jamie Lightfoot that's now been viewed over 200,000 times on TikTok has a caption reading "what will they do next?" and shows an image of pad thai priced at $9.49.

The video looks very realistic, but a quick browse through Lightfoot's other videos shows he's an editing wiz and the images aren't to be trusted. Tim Hortons confirmed with blogTO that the video was fake and edited.

Tim Hortons recently added pizza to their menu in another move that seems outside of their wheelhouse, in addition to past experiments with cereal, maple syrup and candy

Whether or not Tim's would ever actually serve pad Thai is still up in the air but the way the chain has been selling all kinds of wacky items has inspired people to leave comments on the video of other potential menu additions.

"Up next 'chicken pad thai wrap,'" commented one person.

"They will start selling biryani," said someone else.

Another person pondered, "No way is this real? What's next? Tim Horton's Poke Bowls?"

Other people suggested sushi, oxtail and beef patties as other possible jokey options Timmies could be considering next.

"I have a TikTok account dedicated to tricking people," Lightfoot tells blogTO.

"After seeing the Tim Hortons pizza that was actually in trial, I knew I could VFX almost anything onto the menu board and people would believe it. If you look closely under the plant icon it says 'blah blah.'"

He's planning on creating a follow-up video on how he did the compositing and superimposing for his post.

Lead photo by

Jamie Lightfoot
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Well known restaurateurs are opening a secret new piano bar with a hidden entrance

Someone made a fake Tim Hortons menu with pad thai and people have other ideas

There's now a place in Ontario you can do baking therapy to reduce your stress

A Toronto restaurant is giving away free AYCE hot pot but there are conditions

Toronto restaurant that made inaugural Michelin guide is opening a new location

There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto next month

People desperately want the McRib to return to McDonald's in Canada

Toronto is about to get a whole lot more Chick-fil-A locations