Toronto restaurant is rolling back its prices and ice cream is only 68 cents

Ice cream will only be 68 cents at a Toronto restaurant that's rolling back its prices this weekend.

Fearless Meat might just be one of the most generous places in town, and they've been selling ice cream for just cents ever since they opened in 2018. They started with 65 cents in honour of owner David Brown's 65th birthday, and on his 68th they're continuing the tradition.

It's not even the first or most generous thing Brown has done: a butcher by trade with 50 years of experience, he views himself as a community figure people can rely on.

They also offer free burgers to seniors and those experiencing food and/or housing insecurity. Free ice cream and coffee are also always on offer for veterans and first responders as well as their spouses, and kiddie cones are alwaya free for children.

"Even though our costs on many items have significantly increased, I have resisted passing these price increases onto our customers because many folks are struggling with the effects of COVID, higher supermarket prices, etc.," Brown tells blogTO

"We also have many seniors and pensioners in our area and there are times when they are struggling to make it through."

Ice cream cones normally cost $1.99, $2.99 for vegan Dole Whip, and both will be available for the 68-cent price on July 24 and 25 as well as their "ice cream coffee," Reunion Island coffee topped with ice cream.

"My restaurant, Fearless Meat, is committed to being socially conscious and helping out our community," says Brown.