Famous bubble tea cafe from Taipei is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto is getting our first location of a bubble tea brand that originated in Taipei, and it's fit for a baroness.

Baroness is arriving in Toronto next month, and already has a location in Vancouver on West Broadway that serves over 30 drinks.

There are also locations across Asia in places like Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia. Baroness was first founded in Nanjing, Taiwan in 2017.

They're known for their signature handmade brown sugar pearls and grass jelly.

Drink options include purple yam milk with brown sugar, purple rice smoothies, pineapple iced tea, taro bubble tea, Thai milk tea and of course brown sugar bubble tea.

They had plans to open earlier but were delayed due to holdups with renovations and their supply chain.

Now that renovations are done, however, the entire 1600-square-foot space has been designed to be totally Insta-worthy.

They'll be opening at 421 Yonge on Aug. 18, with a grand opening special of a free brown sugar pearl milk tea for the first 88 customers, then 50 per cent off everything.

It seems Toronto can never get enough bubble tea, so fans will be glad to welcome a new international contender to the scene.