Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
patios open canada day

50 restaurant and bar patios open in Toronto on Canada Day 2021

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many of us are making the choice not to celebrate Canada Day this year, and for good reason. Some restaurants are even choosing to stay closed or donate a portion of their profits to charity.  

The reality that Toronto's restaurant and bar sector was hit hard these past eighteen-months has been compounded by unpredictable weather right at the start of patio season. Restaurants are still struggling!

If you happen to have July 1st off this year, and would like to use it to support a patio in Toronto, here are some places that are open. 

Against The Grain 

A delightful view of the water awaits you at this popular Sugar Beach hot spot. Call ahead to make sure there's space! 

Allen’s 

There's plenty of room for you on Allen’s spacious Danforth patio, but it's popular, so you'd probably be wise to reserve a table. 

The Alpine 

Whether it's spacious back patio or curb lane dining, this Junction joint is open at 4 p.m.

Amsterdam BrewHouse

Have picturesque drinks by the Waterfront on a huge patio this July 1st. Hours from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and you can reserve a spot here

patios open canada day

Head to the Alpine for a choice between curblane or backyard patio. 

Arvo Liberty Village

Coffee and wine are on tap in Liberty Village. Start your day and end it all it in the same spot. 

The Auld Spot Pub

First come, first served for those heading to this Danforth mainstay. 

Bar Hop Brewco

Craft beer and delicious pub food are on the menu at Barhop Brewco's rooftop patio in the Entertainment District.  

Baro

The lovely rooftop patio will be hosting a BBQ cookout starting at 3 p.m. 

Bar Raval 

This trendy spot for drinks and tapas has got you covered if you find yourself on College Street. 

patios open canada day

Allen's Restaurant patio is a well-loved Danforth mainstay.

Bar Sybanne

This July 1st, grab some Mediterranean fare on this patio on the Ossington strip. 

Bar Vendetta

Open on July 1, but committed to donating 15% of sales to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction. Head to this spot near Trinity Bellwoods to support. 

Bar Volo 

A large range of rare and imported drinks are on the menu in this quirky laneway patio near Yonge and Wellesley. 

Cabana Pool Bar

Open from 12-10 for reservations, Cabana's Waterfront Patio in the Portlands is open. Thursdays are Lobster and Bubly night.

Carmelita's Restaurant

Mexican and Salvadoran food are on the menu this July 1st at Carmelita’s popular Junction location.

The Chase

A rooftop oasis in the Financial District that’s a hot spot for a view of the city. Make a reservation here. 

patios open canada day

Carmelita's Restaurant is the perfect Junction spot for Mexican and Salvadoran food. 

Chica's Nashville Hot Chicken 

If you love Nashville Hot Chicken, Chica’s Chicken in The Junction has got your back from 12 p.m to 7 p.m

Come See Me

Live music and cocktails are flowing curbside in Little Italy this July 1st. 

The Drink 

Coffee, cocktails, and pizza await you from 12 p.m-2 a.m at The Drink in the Church and Wellesley Village. 

El Catrin

One of the Distillery’s most popular patios, El Catrin’s modern Mexican cuisine is open and ready for you! 

patios open canada day

The Chase's rooftop patio is a Financial District fave. 

Farside

Known for an extensive VHS collection and a retro vibe, head to this Chinatown East location for some bevvies and nostalgia. 

Hemingway’s

For some New Zealand inspired pub fare, make your way to this infamous rooftop patio in Yorkville. The kitchen is open until 2 a.m. 

Herby Restaurant 

This Danforth restaurant will be open for regular hours on July 1st, and has shared that they will also be donating a portion of their sales to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction

Her Father’s Cider

A selection of over 100 ciders awaits you on July 1st. Make reservations to ensure a spot. 

House on Parliament

You’ve got nothing to worry about when you spend the night at House on Parliament in Cabbagetown. 

patios open canada day

El Catrin's patio is a hot spot in the Distillery. 

Isaan Der Queen Street

In Riverside craving Thai food? This is the patio for you. If you're not in the neighbourhood, fear not, all of Isaan Der’s three locations are open on July 1st. Authentic Thai food for the win! 

JOEY Sherway

This large rustic rooftop patio in Etobicoke is an excellent option for anyone who loves a good time on a spacious patio. 

Kanto by Tita Flips

Walk-ins only at Kanto by Tita Flips’ Junction Location. Call ahead to make sure there's space, but if there's a wait it's worth it. 

KoSam

On July 1st, incredible and authentic Korean dishes await you on this North York patio. 

patios open canada day

Head to Isaan Der's Riverside patio for authentic Thai food.

La Carnita 

Tacos are definitely on the patio menu this July 1st. La Carnita in Riverside is always ready to serve up delicious eats. 

Lavash

An authentic Armenian menu is ready for you to enjoy on this North York patio from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

The Local 

Grab a spot on their  Roncesvalles patio between 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and have some seriously good pub fare. 

Mill Street Brew Pub

Known for their creative and delicious selection of in-house brews, this Distillery mainstay is open July 1st. Just one more reason to go! 

patios open canada day

House on Parliament's patio is a great spot for some pub fare. 

Nodo Restaurant

Seating is first-come-first-served on this Junction patio where a taste of Italy is on the menu and in your heart. 

Nuit Social

Get social on July 1st with sharing Social Plates, or build your own charcuterie Social Boards. 

Off The Hook Fishbar

Looking for some battered fish and chips this statutory holiday? Head to the Danforth between the hours of 4 p.m-9:30 p.m. 

Paradise Grapevine 

A patio decked out with grapevines awaits you at this Wine and Beer bar this July 1st. Walk-ins only! 

patios open canada day

Paradise Grapevine string lights and greenery give it a Secret Garden vibe.

Pauper’s Pub

The choice of rooftop or streetside patio is yours at Pauper’s Pub in The Annex. Walk ins only. Call ahead to find out about availability.

The Pilot

Spend the First of July gearing up for take off on the legendary "Flight Deck" in Yorkville.

Pizzeria Defina 

Stop by their Roncesvalles patio from 4 p.m-9 p.m on July 1st and have a gourmet patio-pizza experience. 

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!

The newest addition to King Street West, Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Is a sure bet for a good time. Drop by or reserve a table

patios open canada day

"The Flight Deck" at The Pilot. Be sure to bring a co-pilot. 

The Roof at SOCO

Fans of the popular South Core SOCO Kitchen + Bar will be happy to know The Roof at SOCO is officially opening for the season on July 1st.

Round The Horn 

Both a spacious backyard and curblane patio are on the menu this July 1st in Roncesvalles.

Roux

Though their Junction patio is small, it is mighty! Dinner hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call ahead for reservations. 

Rudy Restaurant

A curb lane patio in Little Italy where you're in for a real treat of a burger. 

Shameful Tiki 

If quirky Hawaiian cocktails get you excited, head to The Shameful Tiki’s patio in Parkdale. 

patios open canada day

Roux Bistro has a quaint sidewalk patio you'll fall in love with.

Swan Dive

Head to Swan Dive for a July 1st day filled with drinks and quirky pop up art shows. 

Sweaty Betty’s

You better believe this Ossington staple is open on July 1st. Head there early, it’s popular! Walk-ins only. 

Tav's 

Italian food in the heart of Little Italy served on a rustic backyard patio from 5 p.m - 10 p.m.

Tiflisi 

You’re in for a treat on this patio serving authentic Georgian cuisine in The Beaches.

Tropical Nights

Huge patio with live music for you to groove away to your heart’s delight in Scarborough. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at SOCO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

50 restaurant and bar patios open in Toronto on Canada Day 2021

Toronto's newest takeout spot is all about food you can eat with one hand

Toronto ramen bar is now serving 100oz beer towers on its hidden back patio

Toronto restaurant that got backlash for its menu has permanently closed

Toronto's newest ice cream joint serves it with shredded cheese on top

30 curblane patios for outdoor dining in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto is getting a new pina colada bar with tropical drinks for takeout

Toronto neighbourhood plasters local cafe with notes hoping they'll reopen