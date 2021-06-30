50 restaurant and bar patios open in Toronto on Canada Day 2021

Many of us are making the choice not to celebrate Canada Day this year, and for good reason. Some restaurants are even choosing to stay closed or donate a portion of their profits to charity.

The reality that Toronto's restaurant and bar sector was hit hard these past eighteen-months has been compounded by unpredictable weather right at the start of patio season. Restaurants are still struggling!

If you happen to have July 1st off this year, and would like to use it to support a patio in Toronto, here are some places that are open.

A delightful view of the water awaits you at this popular Sugar Beach hot spot. Call ahead to make sure there's space!

There's plenty of room for you on Allen’s spacious Danforth patio, but it's popular, so you'd probably be wise to reserve a table.

Whether it's spacious back patio or curb lane dining, this Junction joint is open at 4 p.m.

Have picturesque drinks by the Waterfront on a huge patio this July 1st. Hours from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and you can reserve a spot here.

Coffee and wine are on tap in Liberty Village. Start your day and end it all it in the same spot.

First come, first served for those heading to this Danforth mainstay.

Craft beer and delicious pub food are on the menu at Barhop Brewco's rooftop patio in the Entertainment District.

The lovely rooftop patio will be hosting a BBQ cookout starting at 3 p.m.

This trendy spot for drinks and tapas has got you covered if you find yourself on College Street.

This July 1st, grab some Mediterranean fare on this patio on the Ossington strip.

Open on July 1, but committed to donating 15% of sales to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction. Head to this spot near Trinity Bellwoods to support.

A large range of rare and imported drinks are on the menu in this quirky laneway patio near Yonge and Wellesley.

Open from 12-10 for reservations, Cabana's Waterfront Patio in the Portlands is open. Thursdays are Lobster and Bubly night.

Mexican and Salvadoran food are on the menu this July 1st at Carmelita’s popular Junction location.

A rooftop oasis in the Financial District that’s a hot spot for a view of the city. Make a reservation here.

If you love Nashville Hot Chicken, Chica’s Chicken in The Junction has got your back from 12 p.m to 7 p.m

Live music and cocktails are flowing curbside in Little Italy this July 1st.

Coffee, cocktails, and pizza await you from 12 p.m-2 a.m at The Drink in the Church and Wellesley Village.

One of the Distillery’s most popular patios, El Catrin’s modern Mexican cuisine is open and ready for you!

Known for an extensive VHS collection and a retro vibe, head to this Chinatown East location for some bevvies and nostalgia.

For some New Zealand inspired pub fare, make your way to this infamous rooftop patio in Yorkville. The kitchen is open until 2 a.m.

This Danforth restaurant will be open for regular hours on July 1st, and has shared that they will also be donating a portion of their sales to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.

A selection of over 100 ciders awaits you on July 1st. Make reservations to ensure a spot.

You’ve got nothing to worry about when you spend the night at House on Parliament in Cabbagetown.

In Riverside craving Thai food? This is the patio for you. If you're not in the neighbourhood, fear not, all of Isaan Der’s three locations are open on July 1st. Authentic Thai food for the win!

This large rustic rooftop patio in Etobicoke is an excellent option for anyone who loves a good time on a spacious patio.

Walk-ins only at Kanto by Tita Flips’ Junction Location. Call ahead to make sure there's space, but if there's a wait it's worth it.

On July 1st, incredible and authentic Korean dishes await you on this North York patio.

Tacos are definitely on the patio menu this July 1st. La Carnita in Riverside is always ready to serve up delicious eats.

An authentic Armenian menu is ready for you to enjoy on this North York patio from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

Grab a spot on their Roncesvalles patio between 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and have some seriously good pub fare.

Known for their creative and delicious selection of in-house brews, this Distillery mainstay is open July 1st. Just one more reason to go!

Seating is first-come-first-served on this Junction patio where a taste of Italy is on the menu and in your heart.

Get social on July 1st with sharing Social Plates, or build your own charcuterie Social Boards.

Looking for some battered fish and chips this statutory holiday? Head to the Danforth between the hours of 4 p.m-9:30 p.m.

A patio decked out with grapevines awaits you at this Wine and Beer bar this July 1st. Walk-ins only!

The choice of rooftop or streetside patio is yours at Pauper’s Pub in The Annex. Walk ins only. Call ahead to find out about availability.

Spend the First of July gearing up for take off on the legendary "Flight Deck" in Yorkville.

Stop by their Roncesvalles patio from 4 p.m-9 p.m on July 1st and have a gourmet patio-pizza experience.

The newest addition to King Street West, Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Is a sure bet for a good time. Drop by or reserve a table.

Fans of the popular South Core SOCO Kitchen + Bar will be happy to know The Roof at SOCO is officially opening for the season on July 1st.

Both a spacious backyard and curblane patio are on the menu this July 1st in Roncesvalles.

Though their Junction patio is small, it is mighty! Dinner hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

A curb lane patio in Little Italy where you're in for a real treat of a burger.

If quirky Hawaiian cocktails get you excited, head to The Shameful Tiki’s patio in Parkdale.

Head to Swan Dive for a July 1st day filled with drinks and quirky pop up art shows.

You better believe this Ossington staple is open on July 1st. Head there early, it’s popular! Walk-ins only.

Italian food in the heart of Little Italy served on a rustic backyard patio from 5 p.m - 10 p.m.

You’re in for a treat on this patio serving authentic Georgian cuisine in The Beaches.

Huge patio with live music for you to groove away to your heart’s delight in Scarborough.