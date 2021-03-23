40 patios open in Toronto right now

Patios open in Toronto right now are following regulations while still helping you live it up with a much-needed beer in the sunshine after long months inside. Big or small, serving elaborate cocktails or simple, comforting bottles of beer, lots of people are just glad these places are able to open back up—even if it was on weirdly short notice.

Here are some patios open in Toronto right now.

All-day breakfast on a patio seems like some sort of mirage right now, but it's real when you head to this Leslieville patio serving pancakes and the like on their sidewalk seating area.

Flaming fireplaces and cute little distanced tables await you at this pub in the Entertainment District, an area that's been hit hard by restrictions. Stick-to-your-ribs bar food will rid the chill from your bones.

Chicken carbonara and draft beer on this Entertainment District patio sound like just the ticket after months of boxed mac 'n' cheese and canned suds. Great downtown views of the CN Tower are a bonus.

Pizza on the patio? Um, yes please. Head to the Entertainment District to load up on carbs and recharge with some sunshine, and don't forget, you can't rosé all day if you don't start early.

Fries, tacos and nachos washed down with lots of beer sounds so sustaining right now, and luckily this patio with an Irish pub feel is serving all that to the hungry and thirsty (and sun-deprived) Beaches community.

Brunch on the patio is finally a reality again, and all locations of this cafe are opening and serving outdoors right now. Shakshuka, coffee and pizza are the perfect ways to reconnect with the outside world.

Soak up the sun the Irish way at this spacious Leslieville patio where the Guinness is flowing and furry friends are welcome. Expect a menu of warming pub faves like mac 'n' cheese, wings, poutine, nachos and fish 'n' chips.

Reserve a sidewalk table for your household to dine at this Upper Beaches cafe and bar where you can get drinks, coffee, tea, brunch, lunch and dinner.

This King East beer bar promises cheap drinks and good eats out on its casual back patio under overhanging branches. If a local dive is what you've been missing, this is where you'll want to chill outside.

A covered, heated and ventilated patio at this Beaches BBQ restaurant provides not only shelter but also all the ribs and beer you need to hunker down and brave the spring chill to dine outdoors at long last.

Both coffee and liquor are served on this Financial District patio with cheerful umbrellas to shade you from the bright spring sun we're totally not used to yet. With a menu of pastries, "toasts" (open-faced sandwiches) and warm coffee, it's a safe space to snuggle up.

Sanitizer is out on tables that are ready to safely seat you at this Bloor West Village pub with a laid back vibe, lots of sun, a stunning old-school brick backdrop and a menu of classic pub fare that will keep you warm in chillier temperatures.

This brasserie with a sidelong patio is known throughout Liberty Village not only for a great selection of beer but also cocktails, wine and shots. If burgers, beers and piles of fries in the sun are what you're after, this is where to go.

A menu guided by a Japanese-Brazilian chef features comfort food and cocktails that can be enjoyed poolside. Hours that stretch on all afternoon make this one of many good options for King West daytime hangs.

This Junction patio that serves a great selection of thoughtfully chosen beers alongside a vaguely European menu will make you feel like you're chilling at the chalet (especially in the appropriate attire you'll need to stay warm outdoors).

Little Italy is home to this lively bar that's serving up drinks and snacks on their patio just like the good old days. This might be one of the only spots where you can drink outside with live DJs for background music.

This newer cafe and bar on Ossington has reopened their patio with a vengeance with hours that start at 9 a.m. Cute chairs, marbled tables and a chalkboard menu of breakfast sandwiches and burgers you can wash down with Aperol spritzes, mimosas or a Peroni make for darling outdoor dining.

Sushi in the sunshine? It doesn't sound real. Bring your dreams of sushi to life at this Queen West patio where it's they strongly recommend you book your outdoor sashimi lunch or dinner in advance.

The front patio at this English pub near Yonge and Dundas is now open. Local beer and classic fare like pies, burgers and chips were made to ward off chilly spring weather.

The Annex is where to go to feel like a regular person again at this patio equipped with picnic tables, umbrellas and colourful stools. You can book a reservation or walk in, but this old standby pub must be expecting crowds because they say you can only stay for 90 minutes.

Wine on the patio means summer's on its way at this Parkdale haunt where funky beverages and outdoor service have returned to the bar.

This Annex bistro has an adorable patio where you can nosh on a lunch of soup, sandwiches, salads and maybe even fried chicken in the great outdoors.

If a comforting pub atmosphere is what you've been missing, the patio at this ale house in Etobicoke has all the warm-and-fuzzy vibes you need with a heated patio that's open for walk-in service.

We could all use a Caesar on the patio, and luckily this King East spot is open and serving some of the most epic ones in the city, topped with onion rings, grilled cheese sandwiches and more.

Indian beers, heaters, a fireplace and reservations all come together at this restaurant in Don Mills to create a lovely patio experience. Comforting curries are sure to keep you warm even if you're stationed away from flames.

This old school multi-level bar founded in the 1940s has downstairs front patio is open for walk-ins. Their hours start at 11 a.m. so you can start celebrating the reopening of patios early.

Arguably Little Italy's most famous patio, this patio that's been the site of soccer matches and pasta dinners (both accompanied by frothing pitchers of beer) has reopened for service.

Queen West has this Baltic, Balkan and generally Eastern European tavern that's already back at it with live music performances, and is offering a menu of geographically appropriate drinks and European-inspired fare on its covered alleyway patio.

Strings of lights and umbrellas welcome you to this Bloorcourt patio where you can chow down on smash burgers and guzzle craft beer. Reservations are available.

There's extremely limited seating at this favourite Little Italy stalwart that's been around for over 20 years and serves up craft beer from noon until 9 p.m.

CityPlace is the neighbourhood where you'll find this fun brunch spot with a patio that's all about taking selfies, downing cocktails and brunching on omelettes and Lucky Charms lattes starting at 9 a.m.

The Canary District has this spacious patio next to lots of trees where beer and burgers are the go-to. They open for drinks at 11 a.m., so there's no need to wait to hit up their outdoor space.

Yonge and Dundas is where you'll find this pub with a patio with well divided tables as well as servers wearing masks and face shields. Wings and craft beer plus other bar food like fish and chips and chili might be even more comforting than the precautions this place is taking.

The patio at this friendly neighbourhood bar located at the Leslieville intersection it's named for opens up at noon for all your beer-drinking and snacking needs.

Etobicoke has this iconic poolhall run by a family that says they've been running billiards rooms for 101 years. It's got a bright and sunny upstairs patio that's now reopened for daily service. Poutine, chicken tenders, burgers, wings and beer are what's on the menu.

Pizza, pasta and wine is on the menu at this high-end Italian spot with a patio that's sanitized and heated with a capacity of just 10. Reservations are required, and they're carrying out temperature checks upon arrival.

King West and Yorkville locations of this Italian wine bar have reopened their classy heated patios for dining on pasta and drinking cocktails out in the fresh air.

Reservations are available starting at 11 a.m. for some of the hottest seats in town located out on the patio of this King West bar and brunch spot at the corner of King and Portland.

Keep it casual yet upscale at this King West patio where small plates and mains are presented with a level of refinement that just can't be recreated at home.

Long Island iced teas and Blue Hawaiis are a great way to celebrate the return of patio season at this Scarborough rooftop bar that offers dishes like pepper shrimp and chili chicken.