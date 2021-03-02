LCBO stores across Ontario are now open on Mondays again

After cutting down its operating hours at the onset of the pandemic, the LCBO has finally decided to open up its stores on Mondays again.

It's been nearly an entire year that the Ontario alcohol retailer has kept all locations shuttered on the first day of the work week as a safety measure, which is something that people ranging from everyday shoppers to the union representing the Crown corporation's employees have taken issue with as the economy has gradually reopened.

Though the outlet slowly started expanded its hours to something closer to normal in May — a move that also led to some public backlash — all storefronts remained closed every Monday, which seemed at odds with its decision to extend hours longer on other days of the week.

The brand's justification for the new hours included the fact that a larger window in which to shop would lead to shorter lineups, less in-store congestion and an environment more conducive to social distancing — all potential impetuses for reopening on Mondays, which an LCBO representative confirmed to blogTO this week has begun.

"As the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the LCBO has updated our operating hours, including opening on Mondays," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to restrict capacity and hours in accordance with public health guidance across the province."

According to the LCBO website, it seems most locations in Toronto are now open the same hours on Mondays as the other weekdays, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Now-ubiquitous health and safety measures such as ramped up cleaning and sanitization, capacity limits and more are still in place.