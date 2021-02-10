Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
lunar new year 2021

15 restaurants doing Lunar New Year meal deals in Toronto for 2021

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Lunar New Year for 2021 falls on February 11 and Toronto restaurants are ringing in the Year of the Ox with a bunch of sweet meal deals. A few have already sold out, like the specials at Momofuku or R&D.

Order Peking duck delivery or set sushi feasts to go in lieu of the traditional gatherings with family and friends. Pro tip: Download some Chinese delivery apps for deals you can’t find elsewhere.

Here are some Lunar New Year deals in Toronto for 2021. 

Hong Shing

This Chinese New Year kit ($288) has everything you need for up to six people: an eight-course meal from Chefs Colin Li and Trevor Lui of Makan and Joybird, Yueh Tung’s famous chili chicken and Manchurian sauces, plus custom chopsticks from Tap Phong. For drinks: a cocktail tea kit by Evelyn Chick and six-pack of Hong Shing’s “Red Pocket” beer. 

Lai Wah Heen

Call before Friday to pre-order eight dishes, sold separately, and build your own feast from this iconic restaurant in the Metropolitan Hotel. Dishes run from $22 to $78 each and include braised abalone, a casserole of lobster and vermicelli in chilli sauce, braised pork hock and crispy chicken with glutinous rice. It’s pick-up only, call to order.

DaiLo

Lunar new year, but make it vegan. Chef Nick Liu’s eight-course menu is $78 per person and completely plant-based (unless you want to upgrade with Singapore Chili Lobster and 45 day dry aged ribeye for an extra $69). You can pick-up in Little Italy or get it delivered through DoorDash.

Sunny's Chinese

This takeout spot specializing in rotating regional menus is doing dinners for two, $100. The Sunny Set Menu includes a seven-course meal, with Chinese staples like char siu and scallion-ginger fish. Sign up for subscription and order via email. Pick up from their Davenport location this weekend.

Pear

This stall in North York's Upper East Food Club is introducing a decadent bao, just for Lunar New Year. Forget the pork belly, Pear Eats' version comes with foie gras wagyu beef, drizzled with a house-made mayo sauce. You can try it from Jan.11-28. 

Lee Restaurant

Chef Lee staples like the Signature Singapore slaw, oxtail hot and sour soup and wagyu beef siu mai are part of a build-your-own Lunar New Year special this year. Meals are available for delivery and takeout, from Feb. 12-16.

House of Gourmet

This Chinatown staple has a number of special set menus that you can order in advance or walk-in. Your Lunar New Year spread can look just like the lazy Susan feasts of yore, with combos for two to six people ranging from $43.88 to $138.88. Suckling pig, lobster, steamed fish, they have it all.  

Perfect Chinese Restaurant

Scarborough's go-to 24-hour restaurant is running four separate specials for you and your household. Set dinners with Peking duck, har gow, fried lobsters and braised eggplant are all available for pre-order and pickup.

Kaka Sushi

AYCE is off the table right now but this multi-location sushi spot has a $158 alternative that includes all your favourite eats. Three options let you choose between boxes of sashimi, sushi and rolls, or hot cooked foods like Gindara black cod and house special duck breast. 

Asian Legend 

There are multiple locations of this popular chain to get a celebratory appetizer platter for $68.88, which includes eight different apps like braised beef shank.

Chef 88 Elite

You might not need the whole meal, so this dim sum spot in the Denison Centre has you covered for traditional New Years snacks like turnip and taro cakes or Smiley Sesame Balls. Trays are $9.88 each or 3 for $27. Just call or drop by to make your order.

Phoenix Restaurant

Hong Kong cafe chain Phoenix is giving away red pockets with some not-so-traditional perks. Order anything (not using a delivery app) and you'll get vouchers up to 50 per cent off on future orders made with cash. 

Yu Seafood

Call this West Beaver Creek restaurant for a whole list of pre-set meals, including lobster ($158) or king crab combos ($418) for 2, and a list of celebratory cakes.

GoGo Chicken Pot

This Chinatown restaurant is just one of several spots making their deals available through Chinese delivery app F.O.D. Combos include discounts on meals of garlic fried lobster, rice with braised chicken, and seaweed and crab meat salads. 

Long Time No See

Another F.O.D. deal: this Chinatown restaurant known for its adventurous Northern Chinese skewers is offering 50 per cent off new combos, plus free arctic shellfish when you spend $50 or more.

