Toronto bar with secret entrance has closed and is having a huge liquidation sale

A secret bar that has operated covertly in Toronto by the owner of an escape room for over three years has closed and is having a liquidation sale.

Suite 114 came to us from the same person behind escape room Trapped, Duncan Chan.

Chan recently made a post to Toronto's Food & Wine Industry Navigator group saying Suite 114 is liquidating and to DM him offers on the equipment listed.

Items include ice wells with speed rails, a commercial dishwasher, fridges, a sink and a mixology station.

The secretive nature of Suite 114 had guests solve riddles in order to access the drinks menu.

The bar's rooftop patio was open as late as November, before the lockdown banning any on-site dining began near the end of the month. Suite 114 also did cocktail kits for virtual classes.

It's not the first or the biggest business to close down with a liquidation sale, though. In 2020 we saw Pickle Barrel host a major sale, as well as similar initiatives from a toy store, old school Italian restaurant, the legendary Wayne Gretzky's and a Thai restaurant.