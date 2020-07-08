City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toys toys toys canada

Toronto toy store chain files for bankruptcy and starts huge liquidation sale

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After 30 years of tempting kids and adults alike with its eye-catching neon signage, Toronto's Toys, Toys, Toys has filed for bankruptcy and will soon shutter all of its remaining locations.

Sad as the impending demise of the beloved, family-owned chain may be, there is a silver lining in the form of all the cheap toys you can handle.

From Mattel, Hasbro, Funko and Canada's own Spin Master to Fischer-Price and Hot Wheels, Toys Toys Toys is now dumping (sorry, "liquidating") all of its inventory on the cheap through Danbury Global Ltd. and A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

toys toys toys canada

The sale includes a huge selection of action figures by Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Transformers, WWE, Toy Story, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. Image via Danbury Global.

A liquidation sale is set to begin immediately at five of the company's stores in Vaughan Mills, Square One Shopping Centre, Erin Mills Town Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Oshawa Centre.

The other three remaining stores at Fairview Mall, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and the Toronto Dominion Centre will close immediately.

"This liquidation sale includes a huge selection of popular and collectible toys including action figures, dolls, board games, baby and toddler toys, building blocks, RC toys, collectibles, plush toys, souvenirs, and much more," wrote Danbury when announcing the sale and closures on Tuesday.

toys toys toys canada

Collectible brands available through the liquidation sale include Funko Pop! Vinyls, Pokemon, Beyblades, LOL Surprise and a wide variety of RC race and sports cars. Image via Danbury Global.

"With so many children at home due to the pandemic, the bankruptcy sale is an excellent opportunity to buy toys, crafts, or games to keep them entertained," said a representative for Danbury. "There is a great selection of inventory for kids and collectors alike."

Founded in 1990, Toys, Toys, Toys has become known around Toronto for its wide selection of popular toy brands, tourist souvenirs and "stocking the toys that kids really want to play with."

No permanent closure dates have yet been announced for the five liquidation sale locations, but they will presumably remain open for at least a few weeks while the company sells off all of its remaining inventory.

Lead photo by

Danbury Global

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto toy store chain files for bankruptcy and starts huge liquidation sale

Ontario to prohibit cannabis stores from offering delivery and curbside pickup

Man goes on racist rant over having to wear mask at Mississauga T&T Supermarket

This is where face masks are now mandatory in Ontario and what you need to know

New safety rules for CN Tower mean just 4 people in elevator at a time

Doug Ford wants to extend Ontario's state of emergency one more time

People take to Toronto streets and subways to protest mandatory face masks

This is what tap water looks like in one Toronto neighbourhood