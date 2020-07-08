Toronto toy store chain files for bankruptcy and starts huge liquidation sale

After 30 years of tempting kids and adults alike with its eye-catching neon signage, Toronto's Toys, Toys, Toys has filed for bankruptcy and will soon shutter all of its remaining locations.

Sad as the impending demise of the beloved, family-owned chain may be, there is a silver lining in the form of all the cheap toys you can handle.

From Mattel, Hasbro, Funko and Canada's own Spin Master to Fischer-Price and Hot Wheels, Toys Toys Toys is now dumping (sorry, "liquidating") all of its inventory on the cheap through Danbury Global Ltd. and A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

A liquidation sale is set to begin immediately at five of the company's stores in Vaughan Mills, Square One Shopping Centre, Erin Mills Town Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Oshawa Centre.

The other three remaining stores at Fairview Mall, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and the Toronto Dominion Centre will close immediately.

"This liquidation sale includes a huge selection of popular and collectible toys including action figures, dolls, board games, baby and toddler toys, building blocks, RC toys, collectibles, plush toys, souvenirs, and much more," wrote Danbury when announcing the sale and closures on Tuesday.

"With so many children at home due to the pandemic, the bankruptcy sale is an excellent opportunity to buy toys, crafts, or games to keep them entertained," said a representative for Danbury. "There is a great selection of inventory for kids and collectors alike."

Founded in 1990, Toys, Toys, Toys has become known around Toronto for its wide selection of popular toy brands, tourist souvenirs and "stocking the toys that kids really want to play with."

No permanent closure dates have yet been announced for the five liquidation sale locations, but they will presumably remain open for at least a few weeks while the company sells off all of its remaining inventory.