Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
golden thai sale

Toronto Thai restaurant that closed after 20 years having massive liquidation sale

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The closure of an iconic Toronto Thai restaurant could be a golden opportunity for you to start cooking more at home, embark on a food-based side hustle, or simply to stock up on cheap canned lychee and even cheaper rice noodles.

Golden Thai, one of the city's oldest authentic Thai food outposts, is selling off everything it owns this week after more than 20 years in business.

The liquidation sale begins today, Sept. 2, and runs until Friday at 5 p.m. inside the restaurant's longtime former home at 105 Church St.

You can find everything from restaurant-quality glassware and plates to rice paper and other Thai pantry staples, as well as art pieces and statues from the restaurant's dining room, at the Church and Richmond liquidation sale.

Prices look pretty right, too, with deals like five packs of bamboo skewers for just $2 and an "outdoor portable sink and bar" for just $200.

Sadly, this sale marks the end of Golden Thai's tenure in King East: The restaurant closed down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like all other restaurants and bars in Ontario, and will not be reopening.

Lead photo by

Golden Thai

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Thai restaurant that closed after 20 years having massive liquidation sale

Shooting at popular jerk chicken joint in Toronto leaves 6 people injured

Popular brunch spot in Toronto will close down permanently if it can't find new team

This is why one Toronto bar closed after a customer tested positive for COVID-19

10 new restaurants in Toronto that opened last month

Toronto Chinese restaurant famous for its lobster closes

The famous Cake Boss vending machine is now at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto's most photogenic Chinese restaurant has shut down