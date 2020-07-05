Toronto's original Thai restaurant has permanently closed after 20 years

The restaurant that arguably popularized Thai cuisine in Toronto has closed its doors after two decades amid the pandemic.

Golden Thai's space at 105 Church Street is currently up for lease. The restaurant is known for its extensive menu created by a chef with over three decades of experience.

The latest update on their website reads that the restaurant had decided to close temporarily during COVID-19 on March 20.

When reached for comment, the listing agent for the property confirmed that the business had closed its doors a couple of months ago.