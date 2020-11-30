Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
liquidation sale toronto

Vesuvio restaurant in Toronto is having a massive liquidation sale

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

With Toronto restaurant closures come liquidation sales, though some are more impressive than others depending on what the restaurant was. 

In the case of Vesuvio, an Italian restaurant open in the Junction for over 60 years, there's some serious equipment on offer, and lots of it. 

Pizza ovens, gas ranges, a deep fryer, charbroiler, hot food tables, an ice machine, horizontal dough mixer, tables, chairs, dishware will all be going to the highest bidders.

Apparently there are even some more quirky items like an e-bike, snow blower and Pittsburgh floor safe up for online auction. Whether you're looking to snag something for a business of your own or just want to own a tiny piece of the erstwhile Vesuvio forever, now is your chance.

You can set up an appointment to preview auction items. The auction is on now, and closes Dec. 7. Masks are mandatory when picking up items on Dec. 9 and 10.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Former customers of Adamson BBQ say they're never going to visit restaurant again

Karaoke bar gets liquor license suspended for not following provincial orders

One of Toronto's most famous bars says it needs help to survive

Toronto forces farmers' markets to move outdoors and people are upset

Vesuvio restaurant in Toronto is having a massive liquidation sale

Popular breakfast chain permanently closes two locations in Toronto

People want GoFundMe to stop hosting fundraiser for Adamson BBQ

This is how a 40-year-old restaurant has survived in Toronto for all these years