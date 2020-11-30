Vesuvio restaurant in Toronto is having a massive liquidation sale

With Toronto restaurant closures come liquidation sales, though some are more impressive than others depending on what the restaurant was.

In the case of Vesuvio, an Italian restaurant open in the Junction for over 60 years, there's some serious equipment on offer, and lots of it.

Pizza ovens, gas ranges, a deep fryer, charbroiler, hot food tables, an ice machine, horizontal dough mixer, tables, chairs, dishware will all be going to the highest bidders.

Apparently there are even some more quirky items like an e-bike, snow blower and Pittsburgh floor safe up for online auction. Whether you're looking to snag something for a business of your own or just want to own a tiny piece of the erstwhile Vesuvio forever, now is your chance.

You can set up an appointment to preview auction items. The auction is on now, and closes Dec. 7. Masks are mandatory when picking up items on Dec. 9 and 10.