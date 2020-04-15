Vesuvio Pizzeria overwhelmed by orders after announcing they're closing

One of Toronto's most beloved pizzerias has announced that it's closing for good, and people in the city are paying homage in the best way they know how: lining up.

Heartbroken regulars of Vesuvio Pizzeria are, evidently, eating their feelings, and according to the Junction staple, it's no longer doing deliveries due to the overwhelming number of orders.

The 63-year-old pizzeria hit social media today to let customers know that it's walk-ins only.

Those who do drop by the restaurant, beware: it'll be a one-hour wait before you can get your hands on a pie.

At this point Vesuvio staff don't seem to be taking phone calls for pick-up orders, but customers are being let in one at a time.

According to photos posted to social media and customers who managed to make it past the doors, you'll have to wait an extra half an hour before your pizza is ready. In general, people appear to be abiding the 2-metre distancing rule.

Vesuvio is closing permanently on April 19, meaning you only have a few more days to get your hands on their New York-style pies.