wayne gretzkys

Wayne Gretzky's is having a liquidation sale before it's turned into condos

Wayne Gretzky's, the sports bar named after the iconic Canadian hockey player, held its last day in service this fall after gracing the corner of Mercer and Blue Jays Way for 27 years.

Now that its popular Oasis Rooftop Lounge and the adjacent Second City will be demolished for an impressive 47-storey condo tower, the bar has decided to do what a number of other businesses in the city have had to do in recent months: hold a liquidation sale.

Unfortunately, nothing like the cool art and statues that Golden Thai's sale did, the snowblower or ebike that Vesuvio's did, or the flat-screen TVs that the Pickle Barrel sold off are up for grabs. In fact, the selection of stuff from Gretzky's, known for its framed jerseys and other hockey memorabilia, is pretty meagre.

But still, you can grab a pair of one-of-a-kind door handles shaped like skates, or choose from a selection of signed bar stools — though prices are already in the hundreds. (And as for the condo units that will replace the establishment, you'll need about $600,000 to over a million for one of those, though it does come with a basketball court with stellar views.)

Thankfully all proceeds from the auction, which has 11 days left, are going to charity.

