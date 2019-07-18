Wayne Gretzky's is closing after 26 years in Toronto

Is it just me, or do condos seem to be taking over our city? It was recently announced that the Second City will be pushed out of their downtown location by a condo development, and apparently that means Wayne Gretzky's Toronto will be too.

The sports bar, as well as its summer rooftop patio Oasis Rooftop Lounge, is housed in the building at 99 Blue Jays Way in the Entertainment District.

It's become a hub for sports fans over the past 26 years.

The spot has allowed fans to watch all the big games together — and in the presence of lots of impressive Wayne Gretzky memorabilia.

Some lucky customers have even had the chance to meet the legend's father, Walter Gretzky, who is known to sometimes visit the restaurant.

The spot holds a special place in the heart of many Toronto hockey fans, and it will surely be missed by many.

While there's no official closing date at the moment, at some point in 2020 the beloved sports bar will be demolished and replaced by a 40-storey condo with 500 residential units.