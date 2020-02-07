Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 45 minutes ago
55 mercer toronto

Here's what the new condos replacing Second City and Wayne Gretzky's will look like

After years of watching several beloved local businesses endure drawn-out, painful closures at what was once a bumping entertainment complex, Toronto is finally getting a clear look at the condo building that forced them all out.

CentreCourt's forthcoming development at 55 Mercer Street (fittingly dubbed "55 Mercer") will eventually rise 47 storeys high above the southeast corner of Blue Jays Way and Mercer.

55 mercerThe site had long been home to the Second City training centre, the Second City mainstage and the sports bar Wayne Gretzky's, best known for its epic rooftop patio.

Second City is expected to reopen in a new location later this year, while it is not yet known what'll happen to Gretzky's. Almost everything in the building adjacent (Maison Mercer, Mascot Brewery, Odd Thomas) has already either moved or shut down for good.

Now that detailed renderings for the new building at 55 Mercer Street have finally come available, we can all gawk at what's set to replace one of the city's best downtown rooftop Oases.

55 mercer

It's bougie, to say the least, with its own Peleton bikes, Electric Vehicle carshare and lobby furnished by Fendi.

55 mercer

Designed by the Toronto-based architecture firm IBI Group, it will contain 543 units in total, ranging in size from 375 to 1050 square feet.

55 mercerAmenities include a 24-hour gym (featuring the aforementioned Peletons) on-site fire pits, shared co-working space, boardrooms, entertainment rooms, on-demand valet service and even its own basketball court with views.

55 mercer

And if the loss of another rooftop space is of concern, you can rest assured that 55 Mercer will deliver on that front. Whether or not members of the public will be lucky enough to access it is another story.

55 mercerSales are set to begin this month, with units starting in the $500,000s, if you want to live atop of what used to be that rotating hockey player cut out thing. 

Photos by

CentreCourt/55mercercondos.com

